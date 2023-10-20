Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 21, 2023

We've got a Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, and this Moon conjuncts Pluto. Together, what's that spell? Say it together: UPTIGHT. Yes, that's right, on October 21, 2023, the cosmos will be trying to tell us something. However, if we translate that lesson, we will feel very uptight.

We're already trying to make sense of everything with Capricorn in the air. The transit of Moon conjunct Pluto makes us think we should probably be more discreet about our choices. We go along with 'what's expected of us' on October 21, 2023. For some of us, namely three zodiac signs, being 'just like everyone else' is not part of our programming.

While this doesn't exactly make for a rough day, it may become one that will affect us in the future, meaning if we choose the road frequently traveled, we choose it out of fear. Then, we may have to traverse that road for far longer than we wanted. In other words, Saturday is the day we act out of fear. We don't take chances or try new things.

Rough horoscopes on October 21, 2023, for three zodiac signs:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you'd like to associate yourself with is any kind of 'fear,' but the truth is that you are only human, even when you think of yourself as a superhero figure. On October 21, 2023, you will be presented with a choice. Because you aren't sure what your options hold for you, you go for what seems to be the easy choice of the bunch. This could slow you down in the future.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, during the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you'll be afraid to get yourself out there. What makes that feel ingenuous is that you are not committed to the choice you'll be making. You may regret it instantly, but it will be too late. Your main problem isn't so much about your choice but rather that you see how scared you were to break free and choose what you wanted.

So, during Moon conjunct Pluto, your main feeling will be regret and a little private shame over the idea that you weren't as bold or strong as you'd like for people to think you are. You might even feel embarrassed that you chose such an easy path. Still, this is only in your mind, Leo, as nobody else judges you for your actions. You are the only one looking down on you. It will pass.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For someone as brash and outspoken as you are naturally, you often wonder why you don't say the right thing at the right time, especially when under pressure. It's as if you just cave in the face of authority. You're a badass at home and all of your friends think of you as unstoppable and brave, but when fighting for yourself in realistic ways, you just back off and let others have their way. That's how October 21, 2023, unfolds for you.

You knew that this was coming too, and you didn't jump on the opportunity, which means you'll blow something you didn't want to during the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto. This day offers you the perfect chance to step up and speak your mind to authority. Because you won't trust that the outcome will be in your favor, you ensure that you don't get a chance to be rejected. You remove yourself from the picture before anyone notices you are there.

This could be about asking for a raise or demanding space. It could be about love or work. Only you know which it is, but Virgo, don't back down easily. Why are you such a holy terror at home, but when it comes to things that could affect your life, do you back away like a scared child? Stop this behavior. Fight for yourself. Open your mouth. Don't make this day one you regret.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As someone who likes to weigh your odds before you make any firm resolutions, you tend to overdo when figuring out what path is best for you. When you overdo it, you end up going with whatever is easiest for you, and truly, who could blame you? Nobody wants to be involved with something too difficult. However, that leaves you with the same 'ol, same 'ol, and taking the boring path doesn't feel right either.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto on October 21, 2023, you will do what you do: you'll overthink your choices to such a degree that you'll build an entire fiction around what you believe is a good reason as to why you shouldn't take the more difficult road, even though that road promises riches and excitement. You're going with the 'devil, you know' and assuming that doing the same thing is at least ... safe. Yes, it is safe, boring and redundant.

Moon conjunct Pluto lets you see that boredom is a trap and that you detest situations with nowhere to go. Still, fear holds you back, whether you want to admit to that or not. You won't take the exciting path because you don't know where it will take you, and you just naturally assume that it will end up negative. Fear of the unknown rules over you. On October 21, 2023, you will regret your decision.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.