3 Zodiac Signs Let Toxic People Go On October 20, 2023

It's time to let toxic people go, especially when they are part of a friendship. If ever there were an astrological transit that delivered clarity and determination, it would have to be the Mercury square Pluto transit On this day, October 20, 2023, we're looking at how Mercury square Pluto's transit affects three zodiac signs and jump starts these zodiac signs into action.

The action we are taking today is the one that helps us clear away the nonsense in our lives. That does sound like a good thing, doesn't it? It is, and we all know that if we are to be honest with ourselves, the 'nonsense' we speak of is ... people. People are at the heart of our grief. We recognize and call those toxic friendships out for who and what they are.

We are no longer into imbibing the poisonous thoughts or attitudes of friends we have come to recognize as toxic people, and during Mercury square Pluto, we can see very clearly who is on that roster. Today, October 20, 2023, is the day we are honest with ourselves. We know who stays and who must go. We aren't playing around. It's time to clean the house out of the toxic energy and in with the positivity and light.

Three zodiac signs let toxic people go on October 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know now that there are certain negative people in your life that you've tried to accommodate, and yet they are wasting your time. They come to you for wisdom and advice, and after you give them all you've got, they do the opposite of what you've just advised them. This isn't an ego thing on your part. You are very serious when you try to help them. They are simply not listening, which is a time waster to you.

On October 20, 2023, you'll have the transit of Mercury square Pluto to back you up. So when you feel you've done your very best to communicate your knowledge, you'll also know that you are no longer interested in sharing your pearls with people who are simply wasting your precious time. Time is precious to you. When you give people your time, you expect to be appreciated for it, and you should be. Unfortunately, these toxic people are not that interested.

You've also learned that time is so precious you no longer feel obligated to be anyone's hero. You did your best and it's no longer up to you to save the day for someone else. This is how Mercury square Pluto works in your world, Aries. It spares you the humiliation of having to cater to toxic people consistently. That's the end of that, right? Right.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Oh boy, you are so not in the mood for that one person in your life, and unfortunately, that person isn't going anywhere too soon. This is more than likely work-related, so there's not much you can do about it ... physically. However, during Mercury square Pluto on October 20, 2023, you'll realize that mentally, you most definitely can rid yourself of this person's toxicity by teaching yourself how to perceive them differently.

Since you're unable to get rid of them or wish them into the cornfields, as it were, you will need to figure out a way to either 'gray-rock' this person or ignore them. You'll learn during the transit of Mercury square Pluto that once you start ignoring them, you'll remove all of their power and their toxic efforts will dissolve into nothingness if you keep it up.

So, what you have to do today is not respond. They only have power over you when you give it to them. Because they are truly wrapped up in being toxic and unhealthy, it's totally up to you to become the dullest person possible to them. Bore them to death, Virgo. Make yourself so incredibly dull that they don't perceive you as someone they can bother. Use psychology on this toxic person and free yourself from their burdensome power.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One thing you've come to know about yourself is that, even when someone bothers or annoys you, you do have the power to walk away from them. History has shown you that while it might take some time, eventually, that toxic person gets the hint and removes themselves from your life simply because you're not giving them the attention they need to thrive as a toxic entity.

During the transit of Mercury square Pluto, you will find that you aren't interested in having another precious second taken away by someone who uses you and mentally abuses your time. You owe this person nothing, and while they may feel differently about that, you'll see that on October 20, 2023, you are the only person in charge of your life, and you'll do as you please. You're not here to be some toxic weirdo's doormat. No thanks.

So, it's time to say goodbye to toxic friends and good riddance to them while you're at it. You're the boss of you, Pisces, and while making this kind of move isn't necessarily easy for you, you will do what's best for your health and wellbeing ... because the truth is, you love yourself and you don't want a life of misery. You have nothing left to give the toxic sponge and should they come knocking again, you'll show them that 'nobody's home.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.