3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Change For Love On October 19, 2023

This day is a basic shout-out to those with a long-term plan who won't be deterred. Whether in a romantic relationship or not, we focus on the prize; in this case, we're talking about integrity and vision. We are not about to change our ways for anything or anyone, and that's not because we're stubborn ... it's because to achieve our goals, we must stick with the program and we are the ones who write that program.

We're examining how Moon sextile Saturn affects three zodiac signs on October 19, 2023. These zodiac signs may feel the pressure from a partner to do something differently or change their ways because the partner insists upon it. However, Moon sextile Saturn enforces our ideas and lets us see that we must stick to the plan without deviation. So we may love and honor the person we're with. We won't change for them on a whim.

October 19, 2023, may cause us to argue with our romantic partner, but it will be up to us to persuade this person to see things our way. If we aren't about to change and still want to stay with the person we're with, we must offer them an alternative plan. This could work.

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on Ocober 19, 2023.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Ever the stubborn one, you, as a Taurus, know when to put on the breaks and you usually hit them when you feel you cannot move ahead. That's what today, October 19, 2023, feels like to you. a scenario where you are being asked to do something that doesn't feel right to you, and when you get into such a situation, you simply do not move. With Moon sextile Saturn backing you up, you might as well have a sign on your forehead that says, "I won't do it."

Moon sextile Saturn brings the idea that you don't have to immediately do what someone else asks of you, even if their heart is completely into it. Yes, you love and respect your romantic partner and there's nothing more you'd like than for them to be happy in the world. You are also true to yourself and do not want to give the change they ask for. You may come across as stubborn, but that's not your problem.

You'll find that on October 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Saturn, you might even be shocked that your partner is even bothering to try and change you, as they should know better. Sure, you are willing to compromise now and then, but now, when it comes to your principles or ideals. They will have to work with this if they love you. You are your person.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can be surprisingly stubborn when you want to be, and on October 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Saturn, you will want to stick to your guns, as they say, when it comes to being who you are and being true to yourself. You may find that on this day, you are presented with the idea of change, as proposed by your romantic partner. While change is marvelous, what 'they' have in mind doesn't work with your agenda, and you will reject it.

You firmly believe that you've finally got your life together and that what works for you works because you've put in the effort. You may find that what your romantic partner asks of you during this transit is not something you would consider, ever, as it may even seem completely alien to you. You will reject it if it doesn't feel authentic or right. You don't want to offend your partner, but you don't want to do what you don't want.

You have some powerful thoughts regarding how you reach happiness. You might feel that what your partner is asking of you right now is too much, or maybe 'not you.' It's nice that they feel brave enough to speak their mind and you honor that. That doesn't mean you'll go with it. You won't.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel as though you've been a perfect and very easygoing partner to the person you love and that whenever they've asked you for a favor, you've jumped up and provided them whatever they have wanted. On October 19, 2023, you will see that what your partner wants now does not feel right. You will end up reluctantly rejecting them, as this is not something you feel good about doing.

It's one thing to change for a romantic partner, as that's something we all do in one way or another. It's an entirely different thing to please someone else by doing something for them that is wholly alien to us. During the transit of Moon sextile Saturn, we will see how strong we are when saying no. It may have been hard for you to say 'no' in the past, where this person is concerned. You have also grown in your way, and when you say 'no,' you mean 'no.'

What you will find happening today is that you end up somewhat proud of yourself for sticking with your principles. You can't be swayed that easily and even though you have always been able to bend like a leaf, you know that what your romantic partner is now asking of you is the kind of change that doesn't feel comfortable. It's OK to say 'no'; when you do, as you will today, you will feel good about yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.