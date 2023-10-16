Love Likely Runs Cold For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 17, 2023

One of the things that might be very noticeable on this day, October 17, 2023, is that we crave peace: peace of mind, peace in the home and peace in our love lives. Because we have the transit of Moon trine Neptune working with us today, we may find that the road to peace appears to us as us shutting off that which causes us grief. In other words, to spare ourselves the drama of a non-peaceful situation, we must remove it from our lives. To do such a thing, we'll have to steel ourselves. Tuesday, our love runs cold ... and that's not necessarily bad.

We associate the word 'cold' with negativity, but in this case, during Moon trine Neptune, the coldness we must employ leads to self-protection. We need to protect ourselves from the psychic invasion that comes with a romance that has gone bad, and it is on this day, October 17, 2023, that we are honest with ourselves and know something is not right.

We are not feeling the joy or anywhere near the peace ... and peace is, as mentioned, the only game in town. We must become cold to find what we need, and that's how we'll get out of this. Let's call it ...' cool.' We are cool. Therefore, we can remove ourselves from a potentially bad situation.

Moon trine Neptune lets us know that we are worthy of saving and don't have to be a part of something we don't want to do with. For three zodiac signs, the love that we once had has faded, and that's a reality, and it happens to the best of us. It's just human nature, and on October 17, 2023, we're going to see that the only way to survive and thrive is to understand that if our love runs cold, there's a good reason for that to happen.

Here are the three zodiac signs whose love runs cold on October 15, 2023, thanks to Moon trine Neptune.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't like the feeling of freezing up around your romantic partner, but the truth is ... you're just not feeling it anymore, and try as you may, you just can't get back that loving feeling. When you know, you know, and this one is undeniable. Something's happened between you and you're not sure you can ever undo what's happened.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune on October 17, 2023, you will understand something registering you as irrevocable. You feel numb in the face of whatever you've recently learned about your partner. Whatever they did, you aren't sure you can forgive them, and even if you can ... what's done is done. Your love has begun to run cold and that stream might just be a frozen lake by the end.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When the transit is Moon trine Neptune, as it is today, October 17, 2023, we can expect to pull away emotionally from what troubles us. Neptune is one of the planets that goes right for the gut regarding emotions. However, during Moon trine Neptune, we can be smart about it. We may be toppling over emotionally, especially if something is going on in our love lives and for you, Scorpio, you feel very insecure and shaky when it comes to yours.

What's happening today, however, is that you will see very clearly that you need to step back and become the witness rather than the participant, and while that might 'look' like you are being cold or unfeeling, what's going on is that you are protecting your heart. Your love runs cold because you refuse to let love waste you. You are stronger than that and will rise.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being open and willing to learn and share is one of your best qualities, Aquarius. You are a very different person and you like hearing friends out. When you're in a romantic relationship, you tend to give it all until you realize that the person you are involved with is not as upfront as you have been, and that's just a total turn-off to you.

On October 17, 2023, you will see that the person you are with has been lying to you, and during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will instantly process that as 'no good.' When faced with a 'no good' situation, you immediately do what you know works for you: go cold. You aren't looking for approval on your attitude, so if your partner says you are being cold, that's their problem, not yours. You won't tolerate being lied to. Your only way out is to own that your love for this person has just run cold. Ah well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.