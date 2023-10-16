3 Zodiac Signs Really Need To Listen To Their Friends On Tuesday, October 17

Rather than beat ourselves up over the idea that we didn't follow the brilliant advice of friends, let's see if we can make the best out of today, October 17, 2023. What's going on is this: we have found ourselves in a rather compromised position directly connected to the person we are in a relationship with.

We were told not to get involved with this person by several good friends and what did we do? We promptly ignored that advice as if we were compelled to discover what they had warned us about. So, here we are today, and the transit on high is Moon square Saturn, and what does this transit do for us? It lets us know that, yep, we made a biggie mistake.

So, rather than live in regret, we must reconcile our feelings and get on with it. It's easier said than done, and it's a tall order for these three zodiac signs. Not everyone is ready to admit that we did the wrong thing, especially if it gets us heavily involved with someone so clearly not right for us that it's a screaming laugh riot. We will become the butt of jokes after a while, so if we want to avoid that, we need to work with Moon square Saturn energy, and that energy will bring about the right amount of ANGER so that we can get things done.

Forget what they say about anger being that which will eat you alive. We need our anger; what we don't need is a life made up of anger. Anger is the flame that burns through the lies we've told ourselves, and during Moon square Saturn, that flame will get us to the other side. So yes, our friends were right all along, and after today, after our massive flaming ego subsides (and it will), we will be able to thank them. As for now, we've got work to do.

When it comes to advice, these three zodiac signs should start listening to what their friends have to say beginning October 17, 2023.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You want to think of yourself as someone with an open mind, and it means a lot to you to know that you accept knowledge, even if you disagree with what you hear. This is all good and a great part of your personality because it means you are intelligent; you want to grow. Now, all this is great. However, it's a lesson presently giving you an example in so much as you once said NO to the advice and insight of friends simply because you didn't want to hear their version of the truth.

Now, you find yourself in a situation you regret, which has something to do with love. During Moon square Saturn on October 17, 2023, you will know for sure that you should have kept that mind of yours open at the time you needed it most because what you've got now would not have happened if you only listened to what your friends said, long, long ago. It's OK. Live and learn, right, Aries?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you aren't conceited about it, you do like to think that your judgment is somewhat flawless and so when you make a decision, you rarely check in with what others think. Your feeling is, 'This is my life, so why do I need a Greek chorus to tell me what to do?' On October 17, 2023, you will recognize that you definitely should have listened to the advice of your friends, as you have now found yourself in a truly compromising situation. During Moon square Saturn, you'll want OUT of it ASAP.

Good thing for you; your friends will be there to help you work your way out, and in the long run, you'll learn that there's no harm in asking for help. Yes, you are intelligent and insightful, but the truth is, sometimes we can't do it all on our own. Asking for help and advice is good, and that's what you'll do ... next time.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Listening to the advice of friends is something you do more for their sake than for your own, as you like to seem polite and open when you know you'll do what you want to do anyway. The days of humoring your pals may be over. However, on this day, October 17, 2023, you will realize that you should have listened to what your friends once told you ... with your 'good ears.' why?

Because they were right, they were right about the person you got involved with, and you politely ignored them. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you're going to wish you didn't just humor these people as it seems they did have your best interests at heart. Next time, you'll listen, but you must figure out what to do with your current and most regrettable situation. Don't worry, you'll be fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.