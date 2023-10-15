3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 16, Due To Moon Opposite Jupiter

The problem with today is that it becomes difficult for some of us to gauge when to stop. That means we will come into the picture on October 16, 2023, with great enthusiasm. When it comes to love, we're all for it.

At work, we're the one who gets it all done in record time. When it's about family, we're the reliable ones everyone can turn to, and when it comes to reaching one's personal best, today is the day we can do such a thing.

So, what's the problem? The problem lies in the idea that today's transit, Moon opposite Jupiter, makes it hard for us to know when enough is enough ... and that's a genuine thing. We can overdo just about anything, thinking that it still needs more, more, more.

Where this comes to bite us is likely in the love department, however, and for three zodiac signs here today, we may just find that we are overstaying our welcome. That sounds horrible, doesn't it? Especially when we believe in our hearts that we have an open door to someone's heart and that all we can bring is goodness and light.

Today, during Moon opposite Jupiter, our intentions are stellar. We are kings and amazing examples of love and light ... but ... we are too much, and yes, that's a 'thing.' There is such a thing as 'too much,' and today, we are it.

As we know, Jupiter is all about expansion, large thinking, huge ideas, etc. It can also apply to our personalities. The results for these three zodiac signs can vary when Jupiter toys with us. Today, we will see that our gigantic love might be too gigantic for anyone to handle. We're simply ... too much. Too intense, too pushy, too ... loving, if that's even possible. Honestly ... it is possible, and today, during Moon opposite Jupiter, we'll see it in action.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 16, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In the name of truth and self-love, today, you will tell someone something you believe needs to be said ... and they will take it wrong. You might think you're coming from a good place, but your actions come off as very selfish and pigheaded and that person sees you. They see that you are not the person — or the friend — you pretend to be.

While you'd like to think that you are a person of great honor, someone whose opinion needs to be respected, on October 16, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll find out that what you call honesty is felt by others as cruelty. You have zero concept of how much you can hurt others, especially under the guise of being an honest friend. Today, you're not only going to hurt this one person. You're going to send them away forever. After this day, they'll never want anything to do with you again. Is this what you want? Perhaps it is.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today, October 16, 2023, is one of those days where you think you are being adorable, but nobody else sees it that way. Generally, you get by on this attitude. You like to present yourself as this impish little brat who finds their way into everyone's heart simply because you present as a Peter Pan figure. Eternally youthful and cheery.

However, today, you won't be coming off as cute as you'd like to think during Moon opposite Jupiter. Today is when your romantic partner feels a little fed up with your cute brat routine and no matter how adorable you believe yourself to be, it's a 'no sale' with them. This may hurt you or put you into a sulky mood, but understand that they might already be in a bad mood. They'll think you're the bee knees tomorrow ... just not today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's something about your personality that truly has you believing that you are THE BEST, and because you don't believe this is an arrogant point of view, you tend to let others know that this is how you feel ... all the time. You feel as though you are merely being truthful. You're the best, so why fight it? You aren't saying you're better than others, and you're not trying to compete with others ... you just think of yourself as 'the best.'

Today, however, during Moon opposite Jupiter, that attitude will be challenged by the person you are romantically tied to. They have had enough and would like to tell you that while you may be 'the best,' it's unnecessary for them to hear about it all the time. There you are, just trying to be the best lover to them. It isn't working today. Not in their eyes, at least.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.