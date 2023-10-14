October 15, 2023 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

OK. We're looking at the very weird transit of Moon Square Pluto on this day, October 15, 2023. Why is it weird? It causes us to act compulsively, which means that if we get our mind set on something, we will do whatever it takes to accomplish that 'something' even if it means overthinking ourselves into a hysteria. During Moon Square Pluto, we do not act in rational ways. While that doesn't necessarily mean we're all going to experience some kind of demented state of mind, it does mean that for three zodiac signs, this day will be harder than we might have wanted.

We get stuck today. We get stuck on ideas, we get stuck on having things go our way and we get stuck on problems that have no solution. It's like we become these dogs with bones in our mouths; we just won't let go. This isn't to be mistaken for persistence. This isn't persistence and isn't caused by a need to make something positive happen. This is purely mental; we are slaves to our minds today. For the free zodiac signs, it will look like obsessive behavior, compulsive acts and over-indulgence in ... whatever.

We are going to be annoying to people today, as well. Whatever it is that we're so stuck on will be something that is not only misunderstood by others but seen as self-indulgent and egomaniacal. We are disgusting to the people around us. We don't care, mainly because we don't see anything wrong with our actions or actions. The main problem with Moon Square Pluto is that we don't see ourselves. We only see our obsession.

Zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 1 - June 20)

There's something you believe in, and time has shown you that while this is a definite point of contention with you, there aren't many who believe in what you believe in and it's caused many a misunderstanding in your life. On October 15, 2023, during the transit of Moon Square Pluto, that obsession of yours will once again come into play and once again, it will alienate you from the people in your life ... even if they are interested in that special thing that you call your own belief.

For the sake of what you believe in, you will ignore others, treat them rudely and condescend beyond all possible scope. What you think is 'doing the right thing' is turning out to be very mean to others for the sake of 'being right.' You will not budge from your platform or even take a split second to consider someone else's point of view. This makes you very unpopular today.

2. Virgo

(Augus 23 - September 22)

Self-indulgence isn't what you'd like to call it, but you are smart enough to know that when you 'get like this,' it's best for others to just back off and leave you be. What's 'like this' is your obsession with your physical appearance. Look, we all have body issues here or there, but you have made your issue with your own body into something more important than anything else.

On October 15, 2023, during the transit of Moon Square Pluto, you'll let it be known that nobody can penetrate your obsession with their mundane suggestions. You are a single, solitary unit of self-absorption and while you know you'll get out of it, as that's the only way you can be responsible, today is for pure indulgent self-obsession. There is no sense in trying to convince you to drop it. That will only stoke your flames. People need to leave you be today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are the only person who knows what's right for you. If someone would kindly suggest that you might want to try 'this' or 'that' just to introduce the idea of positive change into your life, then you will berate this person to the point where they will never again try to talk with you.

You are determined to be a self-sufficient automaton with nothing but its mind to function properly. While you are still somewhat of a social person who enjoys friendships, today, October 15, 2023, will act as the day your friends know that they cannot advise or suggest anything to you. You are working with the vibe of Moon Square Pluto and it will show you to the world as someone who is self-obsessed and unwilling to work with others ... on anything.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.