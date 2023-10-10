Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 11

Three zodiac signs will find on this day, October 11, 2023, that they feel kind, generous and easy-going and those around them feel the same way. It's as if everybody's in a 'happy' trance. This is because we have the transit of Moon trine Jupiter upon us. It's not as if this transit wipes away all that is negative.

It's just that on this day, October 11, 2023, it can make us prioritize our positive feelings. In other words, we see it all laid out before us, both the good and the bad. Because of Moon trine Jupiter, we opt for the good ... and that works very well in terms of love, romance and relationships.

Not everyone can do this, however, so at this point, the glowing results of Moon trine Jupiter are limited to the three zodiac signs mentioned here today. Still, we can't take it away from them and we won't. So, if you are born under one of the three zodiac signs listed here, all we can tell is to 'have a nice day.' The truth is, you will. Nobody can take that away from you. Remember that we're still dealing with a Jupiter transit. Jupiter's influence is usually so large and in charge that nobody can belittle its power.

So, whether we are in romantic relationships or not, we will notice that whomever it is that we deal with today, we will, no about, share a pleasant experience with them. If love is the field in which we play today's game, we will have great luck and the result will feel enormously romantic and wonderful. October 11, 2023, will be a 'feel good' day for many people. Nice to hear!

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs on October 11, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you'll notice happening on this day, October 11, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter is that you have zero problems respecting your partner's boundaries. The reason this even comes up is that, in the past, you sort of felt it was your right as a partner to trespass into their sacred space ... you've learned that all people need their own 'territory' and that it's OK not to know every single thing about a person to love them.

During Moon trine Jupiter, you feel so free with your love that you don't need to control anyone to make it go 'your way.' Your feeling of contentment is real and you notice it. This sets you free and gives you the feeling that all is well in your world. You need nothing extra to make it all feel 'just right.' That's romantic maturity, and you've got it now, Cancer.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know what it's like to be the boss in a relationship, and so far, all that's ever gotten you is some false idea that you're in charge. After being in the relationship you've been in for as long as you've been in it, you've come to realize that you don't need to be the boss and that there's not only no fun in running the show but nothing natural about it. That is how October 11, 2023, brings you a clear revelation. You don't want to be in charge.

During the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, which falls on this day, you'll see that life has enough in store for you in terms of romance, excitement, spontaneity and surprise, that you don't have to feel obligated to be the one who provides it all. This is freedom, Leo. This opens the doors to your heart and lets you experience the love you are lucky enough to have right now.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You rarely let yourself relax into the idea that your love life is just fine and that you don't need to either start a fight to get your blood pumping or pick your partner apart so that they change into someone you don't even want. You are always thinking and sometimes that leads you to seek out the negative and forgo the positive, but you cannot do such a thing during Moon trine Jupiter, as this transit enables you to seek out the positive ... and find it.

The great thing about you, Virgo, is that when you DO feel great about something, nothing can get you down or change your mind. On October 11, 2023, during Moon trine Jupiter, you'll be lifted to a new level where you simply relinquish all your expectations and remove yourself from the mindset that drives you crazy. The day is beautiful and easy; you deserve a day off. Enjoy the love ... enjoy the peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.