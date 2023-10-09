3 Zodiac Signs Potentially Refuse To Change For Love On October 10, 2023

After five months in retrograde, the planet Pluto is going direct. What perfect timing, too, as this transit comes to us around the time we'd be going over the year in our minds, as it is. We can all feel the year closing down, and we start taking a hint in October.

What Pluto going direct does for us is jumpstart things like introspection. We are going to be doing a lot of thinking of this particular day, October 10, 2023, and one of the things that three zodiac signs will come to know is that whatever they've learned over the past five months, they're going to hold on to for the rest of their lives.

So, what is that one thing that many of us have learned? We've learned that we are OK as we are and that we don't need to change for someone else. We've learned that while change is admirable and capable of great transformation — if necessary — we are also not here to make things convenient for someone else, even a romantic partner if we do not believe in that change.

So, when Pluto goes direct on October 10, 2023, we feel very adamant about telling our loved ones and romantic partners that we refuse to change. We feel that way because we disagree with them on necessary changes. Just because we love a person doesn't automatically make them 'right' every time, and when Pluto goes direct, we stick with what WE believe is right and forfeit nothing.

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on October 10, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can take things into your own hands when you feel like they are becoming out of control. One of the things you're going to find happening on this day, October 10, 2023, this first day of Pluto direct, is that, after thinking it over, you don't want to bend to the will of your romantic partner.

It's not that they aren't great or that you don't love them, but you don't feel they are necessarily 'always right' and whatever they have in mind for you right now is something you have no intention of granting them. You feel your partner has too much nerve and is asking you to change something about yourself that is intrinsic to your nature. When you don't budge, that's the end of that story, Gemini, and during Pluto direct, changing for love is a 'no can do' situation.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What bothers you about this day, October 10, 2023, is that you feel like your partner has suddenly changed direction on you and is now giving you orders to change your ways ... or else. What the heck is going on? You feel like this person has suddenly done an about-face on you and that this new version of them is not exactly what you signed on for.

During Pluto direct, you'll see that they have issues and that they are projecting their issues onto you while making it seem like you're the one who needs change. You might need change, but not the change they have in mind. You'll take care of your change and transformation and do it willingly, but you are not here to please your partner's whims, no matter how much you love them. Pluto direct has you saying a very DIRECT 'no.'

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto direct plays an important role in your life, starting October 10, 2023. What's going on is that you feel very clearheaded and certain about who you are and where you're going. You love this kind of direction and it makes you feel good. During this entire month, your confidence grows as you think certain about many things.

That's when your partner tries to intervene on this date, and what they want from you is something you will all but laugh out loud over after they put in their request. They want you to change for the sake of the relationship when nothing has been going wrong with it all this time.

They have it in their head that YOU'RE the problem and refuse to look at their behavior. You're not asking them to change, but you certainly will not change for them ... because you believe what they are asking for is ridiculous.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.