3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Rough Horoscopes On October 10, 2023

What's your problem today? If you're one of the three zodiacs we will discuss today, we can blame Venus opposite Saturn, which will wreck our love lives and make us appear as troublesome people nobody wants to be around. So, why is it messing with our love lives?

Can't it just do its dirty deed without ruining our thoughts on love? Well, on October 10, 2023, we'll see that it's not just Venus opposite Saturn that messes with our love lives ... we're the ones who will do the damage. We're merely 'influenced' by this transit. It's not forcing us to do anything. We do the damage.

What's going on today, during Venus opposite Saturn, is that we feel badly about ourselves. We don't have faith in what we do or believe we're good enough. This may be something that we've developed over the years. It may even be something we've overcome ... except when Venus opposite Saturn is in the sky, many memories will come crashing down on us, and we may not be able to stand up and become the warriors we'd like to be today.

So, three zodiac signs can expect to suffer from extreme insecurity. We may even know this is a passing phase and nothing to worry about, but that will not stop us from feeling badly today. Tomorrow doesn't exist when we're in a funk of such magnitude, and yes, we will get over it. Tomorrow. Today, unfortunately, is the day we have to live it out. We have to get through it to get to it, as they say.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 10, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can't help it; when that dragging feeling takes over, you just indulge in it. You don't want to, but you cannot help yourself. You just don't feel like pretending that everything is OK today. October 10, 2023, brings you the transit of Venus opposite Saturn. And, with it comes neurosis and feelings of self-doubt, all of which you will share abundantly with your romantic partner.

You will require a lot of attention on this day, and if your partner dares to look away or come off as if they are even slightly distracted from YOUR pain. Then you will get angry at that and accuse them of not being there for you. You want an audience while you feel sorry for yourself and you want applause to make you feel as though what you're going through is so immense that everything else needs to take a backseat.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Don't be surprised if the proverbial wool gets pulled over your eyes today, Libra, as there is something you aren't aware of that will become the focal point of today's pain. You are about to be called out. Perhaps you lied to a romantic partner and somehow your secret is out of the bag? What's going on today, October 19, 2023, is that during the transit of Venus opposite Saturn, something you've done will karmically right itself.

It will happen on your turf, meaning if you've lied to someone, that lie will come after you today. If you did something you know right now was wrong, today is the day of reckoning. You are going to be found out and dealt with. This is the day you will see a sudden change in a romantic partner ... and it won't be for the good.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Venus opposite Saturn is not your friend, so don't forget that the universe only conspires to do you good. On October 10, 2023, the universe shows you that you aren't fully in control. That's not to say you should leap into paranoia, thinking the cosmos has it in for you.

Still, today's transit, Venus opposite Saturn, pushes you to understand that all actions have karmic consequences and that if you've done something wrong ... to someone ... today is the day you get to see your unconscious feelings of guilt rise to the surface as manifest negativity.

In other words, you know you did the wrong thing and during Venus opposite Saturn, you will come to own the feeling of responsibility. Scorpio, you will learn something amazing from this experience, but it's 'wisdom borne of pain.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.