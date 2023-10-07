3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Love Each Other On October 8, 2023

How can we have a day with such a rich and loving transit, such as Venus in Virgo, and not 'feel the love?' October 8, 2023, brings us a curious twist on the game of love and romance. Today, due to extraordinary circumstances, we will figure out what love is and what it means to us.

However, the knowledge of what love means to us will bring to light a few 'other' things that are happening in our lives at this point and one of these things is the certain knowledge that we cannot go on with the person we are with. We just can't love them. As life has it, they cannot love us either.

That's not to say we're about to become sworn enemies with anyone, least of all a partner we've become estranged from. No, no, instead, what many of us will see during the transit of Venus in Virgo is a change of heart and a realization of truth. Indeed, this is transit-based and steeped in love.

The love that remains is the love that spares itself from situations where it feels like running out. On October 8, 2023, three zodiac signs will realize this in their bones. They just can't love the one they are with. Love is no longer the bond that holds us together.

So, if love is no longer the bond that keeps a relationship alive and well, then what is? Resentful obligation? Fear of the unknown? Perhaps. One thing we do know is that if love isn't keeping us together, then sooner or later, this relationship is going to fall apart.

What Venus in Virgo does is that it speeds the process up. In a way, we should be thankful that this mistaken love didn't take up any more time in our lives. These three zodiac signs will come to know this on October 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs can't love each other on October 8, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may have known this was coming because whatever has happened in your relationship over the last few months seemed strained and hard to take. You haven't felt much for your partner in a long time and you know the feeling is mutual where they are concerned. Perhaps you've just crossed the border into what they call a 'dead' relationship. You're still alive and inspired, but the person you are with is just someone you no longer feel you can be inspired by.

During the transit of Venus in Virgo, it will occur to you that you don't have to stay with them, as staying would only extend the 'dead' feeling you both already have. You care for this person and you don't want to see them suffer, as you don't wish to suffer yourself. On October 8, 2023, the two of you will communicate this truth to each other. It might not be easy, but it is necessary.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've known for a while now that your feelings have changed and you see the same sad resignation in the face of the person you once loved romantically. Today, October 8, 2023, is the day that the resignation you feel becomes manifest as a plan for an ending. During the transit of Venus in Virgo, you will know in your heart that there is more to life than sticking with a person out of some slavish loyalty to the past.

You cannot love this person anymore and don't want to hold yourself back. The respect for each other as human beings is still there. Love and romance can never be the same as it once was. This is not just time that has faded. It was an instance that set this in motion, and Venus in Virgo makes this instance very clear. What was set in motion has come full circle; it's time to move on.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are not one to withhold your emotions. What you've noticed starting to happen is that, in repressing what you feel, you're only beginning to feel increasingly frustrated with the state of your love life, as it is right now. You have lost the love you once had for your partner. You know now, in your heart, that that love is never coming back.

Whatever happened took a toll on both of you and on October 8, 2023, you will readily confess that you no longer love each other because ... you can't. Whatever took place to cause this rift cannot be put back together again. During the transit of Venus in Virgo, this will come very clearly to both of you. It will set you both in the right direction for healing and starting anew ... with new people. It's all alright. It just 'had to be.' You'll be fine, Pisces, and so will your partner.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.