3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 2, 2023

The battle is ON! Who are the contestants on this day, October 2, 2023? Well, folks, it's a dual between ... ourselves and ... ourselves! Yes, let's do this. Ding, ding, ding! Today, we have the astrological transit of Mercury opposite Neptune. Its influence on three particular zodiac signs will be one of inner conflict and a total inability to commit to one idea. Mercury opposite Neptune exists to keep us in a state of indecision, mainly because we are oriented on this day and get very stuck on those details.

Nothing about how we go through our day is negative. However, what it is is confusing and overwrought with thought.

In other words, during Mercury opposite Neptune on October 2, 2023, we will be so obsessed with the various minutia of our lives that we will not only drive ourselves crazy but also miss out on opportunities.

That's how this day becomes a rough one. We don't want to miss out on chances that we know will do us good. The problem is that during the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune, we can't help but weigh our options repeatedly as if we can't trust any set way, one way or another.

So, three zodiac signs will overthink themselves into a state of apathy. Because we can't move forward or make up our minds, we end up getting nothing, which might make us feel hopeless or ... ridiculous. We know we're the cause of what makes us miss out, yet our minds don't let us progress off the overthinking stage. We will miss opportunities today and regret that we didn't just snap out of it. Fortunately, there's always tomorrow and the chance of snapping out of it once and for all, as Mercury opposite Neptune moves on and away from us.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been down this road before and don't like yourself when you get this way. And 'this way' means that you spend too much time thinking things over and eventually missing out on what you've been considering so carefully during this time. On October 2, 2023, during the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune, you will feel as though you have a dream you want to realize and that there's so much hope at stake when it comes to this dream that you spend the entire day wondering how it will fail.

You self-sabotage your dream because you can't get out of your head, and it's in there that you continuously create these disaster scenarios ... and none of them are happening in real life. Taurus, you need to snap out of it. You imagine bad things when nothing bad is happening. Wake up!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While this day isn't exactly anxiety-filled, you might spend way more time than you ever planned thinking about things that don't exist, like the future. You've only just started the month of October, and on this second day, you're already starting to wonder what will go wrong. This kind of negative thinking is amplified and perhaps even caused by the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune, which has you overthinking things to a fault.

You know you have certain borderline amazing plans. Your intentions are pure love and happiness, yet that mind keeps interfering with your doomsday scenarios. Why do you do this to yourself, Cancer? Mercury opposite Neptune indeed pumps this kind of thing up, but catch it before it ruins your day ... if you can.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this a rough day for you, Aquarius, is that now that you've gotten yourself on the right track, you kind of dread the idea of the work you set up for yourself to do. You came to terms with the idea that it's best to be an active participant in the game of life, but now that you're here, and it's the second day of October, you might find yourself backtracking or trying to find a way to put things off for ... just one more day.

This is typical stuff for the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune. It will work your mind to such a degree that you'll be torn in half by your desire to move on and be a part of the courageous and wonderful world of action and your desire to get back in bed and hide beneath the sheets, creating excuses for why you didn't act. Get up, get out of that bed, and get it together, Aquarius! It's safe!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.