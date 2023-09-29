3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak On September 30, 2023

It's the last day of September, and many of us feel antsy about the next stage in our lives. Something about September has always been associated with great change, and whether it's going back to school for some or starting a new job for others, we all feel 'something' in the air.

Seasons change, and so do we, and on this day, September 30, 2023, a few of us will see the kind of change that will cause heartbreak. We don't ask for this, but during the Waning Aries Moon, we will accept that the change that brings heartbreak ... must be. It is what it is, as they say.

This last day of September may also be the last day of a relationship, and while it may not come as a shock, especially for the three zodiac signs that will experience the full brunt of it, today, it will still feel painful. It's one of those situations where we knew it was coming. And we also know it's the right thing to happen ... but breaking up is never easy. So, while we go through the motions, we may feel either numb or devastated by the heartache.

The upside is that this isn't new news: we knew this day would come, and being that we are 'somewhat' ready for it, we are also somewhat ready for the idea that we will see better days ahead. It's good that the Waning Aries Moon hits us on this last day of September, allowing us to compartmentalize the feeling and psychologically cap it off. We will get by, and we will get past the heartbreak. Nothing lasts forever, not even this kind of pain. Hang in there. Everything will be OK.

Three zodiac signs who see heartbreak on September 30, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will always take things to heart because you are super sensitive. Still, you also know how to compartmentalize your feelings and experiences. So when the Waning Aries Moon comes around this September 30, 2023, you will understand that even though you are feeling heartbreak and pain, you'll still be able to continue with the worldly things you must do.

You are a survivor, and while you don't enjoy what's happening, meaning the end of your romance, you also know that this is life. Things happen, and we deal with them. You may find that you remove yourself from social media for a few days to process your situation. Still, as soon as you enter October, things will automatically feel more hopeful.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There is no sudden surprise here, Scorpio. You saw this coming a mile away. You were part and parcel of the momentum that created the situation you are in right now. During the Waning Aries Moon, you will see the end of a relationship that once meant the world to you. It was indeed a connection you never wanted to sever, yet time and tide have shown you that some things simply cannot go on forever.

You will feel heartbreak over the idea that the two of you could not last, but you will also feel resolved to make a better life for yourself. You are now willing to take your time finding a romantic partner. There is no rush to fill the shoes of someone you have just broken up with. You will take the time you need to heal and have that moment of clarity. You know it's coming, but until it arrives, you will honor your heartbreak for what it's worth.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This was a long time in the making, this heartbreak, and today, you finally know it's over. That is heartbreaking, but you will see September 30, 2023, as the day you finally achieve independence. During the Waning Aries Moon, you will know that this day marks the official end, and as official things go, you recognize that this is no joke. It's over, and the only thing left for you to do is to move on.

You will. You will tend to your broken heart for as long as it takes and then make a firm resolution to heal and move on. It's a sad day for you, but it marks your independence, which you've needed for a long time. This heartbreak will be the stepping stone that gets you to the next place in your life. You are in no rush, but you are also not looking backward.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.