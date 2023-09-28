3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 29, 2023

Differences of opinion may create rifts between romantic partners or friends during today's transit, Venus square Uranus. It's September 29, 2023, and we are starting to feel anxious. We sense that the year is coming to a close and we can't figure out what we want now. Do we want to stick with what is safe and easy, or do we secretly harbor the desire to flee and take chances on things we do not know the outcome?

While we trust the people we are with, be they friends or lovers, we may also use them as a cushion today for our rambunctious need to express rebellion. We know they are there for us, and we take advantage of their presence and possibly hurt them.

We are not here to hurt anyone. It hurts us to think we would hurt another person just by expressing some crazy desire. But, what's going on is that, during Venus square Uranus, we need to vent and who better to vent than someone we know can take it? That's how this day becomes a bit rough for us. We need to rant and rage at the machine. And the only people around to witness our rant are the people we love ... and honestly, they don't deserve to endure this kind of self-indulgence.

The Venus aspect has us throwing our fits in front of someone we love. When the transit is Venus square Uranus, our desire to go a little nuts will overpower our desire to stay discreet and keep it down. Three zodiac signs will be much more affected than others during this transit on September 29, 2023. It may be a rough day for the ones we choose to share our frustrations with and for us.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may pull a fast one on your romantic partner today, and they will not understand what's going on or why this has suddenly happened to them. During the transit of Venus square Uranus on September 29, 2023, you will feel the need to break free. It's not that you necessarily want to break free from your partner, but more like you want total independence from 'everything.'

You trust your loving partner enough to feel comfortable around them. So when you rant and express your frustrations with life, you trust they'll at least just sit back and hear you out. You have no intentions of walking away from them, but they don't know that, as you will show a lot of emotion and passion, which may scare them. Watch your words, if possible, on this day, Cancer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September)

You often scare your partner, but during Venus square Uranus, you'll be doing to make them fear losing you. You are not altogether happy with your situation, which reaches well beyond the romance. Other aspects of your life need radical change and being that 'change' is something that personally scares you, you tend to project that onto the ones you love most and in this case, that's your romantic partner.

On September 29, 2023, you will vent your frustration with the world around you to your partner, and they may just become so intimidated by your words that they begin to change on you. Try to withhold your hostile words if you can. You can work this out together. There is no need to threaten someone, especially when they are innocent and not going through what you are going through.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When you get frustrated with your own life, you don't like to think that you are the cause of any of it. You tend to blame whoever is closest to you as if they are the reason things aren't perfect ... or perfect in the sense that you believe they should be. During Venus square Uranus on September 29, 2023, you will blame your romantic partner for standing in the way of your dreams or somehow preventing you from attaining your goals.

They are, of course, not to blame, but this transit has you on the edge of realizing that you are in control here. If that is so, then you are the one who creates your life as it is. You don't want to take responsibility for your actions during Venus square Uranus, and on September 29, 2023, you will find that you have nowhere to turn ... and so you take out your hostility on whoever is closest to you. It's not fair, but it's something you'll get past soon enough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.