How 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On September 28, 2023

Let's get to the point: today will be a great day for lovers worldwide and why? Because our Moon is in Aries, we are on fire regarding love, romance, passion and TRUTH. If we are in love, then we are not kidding around, and if we have just met someone who ignites our hearts and minds, then we will not let that person go.

Today is all about passion and drive. We've got the Aries Moon on our side, and all zodiac signs stand to benefit from this fiery transit. For three zodiac signs in particular, we will know a whole new level of love ... and it will feel good.

Here, we have a day where we fear nothing. We are ready to express ourselves creatively because we don't see rejection as an option. Even if we were rejected, we wouldn't see it that way because for the three most affected zodiac signs, this day, September 28, 2023, is all about seeing everything through rose-colored glasses.

We can't help but see the good side, and when we apply that attitude to love and romance, how could anything go wrong? If perception is everything, then on this day, September 28, 2023, during the Aries Moon, everything we perceive is golden.

So, get ready for a day filled with love and laughter. We are in good shape if we see everything through rose-tinted lenses today. We all know that nothing lasts forever, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy fully what we have while it does last. During the Aries Moon, on September 28, 2023, we will feel like we've stumbled into some real good fortune regarding love and romance.

How three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on September 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As suspected, your bad mood lifts and leaves you feeling like a warrior of love during the Aries Moon on September 28, 2023. If you have been feeling down and out recently, it's OK. You're about to flip over to the bright side, and as your Aries Moon enters the sky, you will feel empowered and ready for love. Your recent bad mood will be obliterated and vanquished. All that is left is your sense of optimism and hope.

You never stay down for too long, Aries, and being that there is someone in your life that you long to be closer to, you're going to grab this day and make use of that brilliant Aries Moon, and you are going to get back all that you thought you lost fearlessly. You will show this person that you are worthy of their love and that you believe in your heart that they are worthy of yours.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've needed a day like today, and on September 28, 2023, you'll be feeling so cool and confident that you might want to consider yourself irresistible. That Aries Moon above? It is working to your benefit, and for the first time in a while, you trust your actions, meaning that you have the confidence to proceed with your daring plans.

You have wanted to show someone in your life that you are not afraid to move forward with love and romance, and you know that they are sort of waiting on you to come through with that idea. Today gives you the full power to make good on your words, Cancer, and it is also the day you feel good about making those moves. You take fearless risks today, and your creative streak allows you to come off as highly intelligent and crafty. During the Aries Moon, you will impress the person you love on this day.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What happens to you today is that you feel noticeably strong when it comes to love, and in your case, during the Aries Moon on September 28, 2023, it means that you will be coming out with what's been on your mind for way too long. You have fallen into that place where you don't speak up, thinking that somehow things would work themselves out on their own.

No such thing exists during the Aries Moon. You know it now ... which also implies that you will take the initiative to do what is necessary, and Sagittarius, you will single-handedly be saving the day, your love life, as it were. You do not want to know what failure is, and being competitive and a natural-born winner, you will take that trait right into your romance today and win. May the odds be ever in your favor!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.