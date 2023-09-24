September 25, 2023 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs

We know how Jupiter transits can make everything feel better, but we don't always look to Jupiter when feeling down. On this day, September 25, 2023, we may just experience the 'downside' to this giant in the form of the Moon square Jupiter transit.

Squared transits often reflect the dark side of our thinking, bringing about confusion or misunderstanding. During a squared transit, we make mistakes or read someone wrong and ruin our day for ourselves. Today, September 25, 2023, will have three zodiac signs making silly mistakes that might end up as regrettable, and all because Moon square Jupiter will be working its weird magic.

Because Jupiter represents enormity, giganticness ... mass, expanse and hugeness ... when we have a transit like Moon square Jupiter, we get to see how we can make a mountain out of a molehill. This is the day we take things too out of hand and regret our actions.

Today, we suit up for war when war is not needed. We are over the top in reaction and ignorant when we need to think things through. We act on impulse, and we regret our actions later. Knowing to think things through in advance might help this day be less than spectacularly awful. The kicker here is to think in advance, which is not a trait promoted by Moon square Jupiter. So, for the three zodiac signs that may not want to stand back before acting out, take a moment to consider the consequences of your actions if you can. It will be well worth your while.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 25, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are moments in your life when you think you can get away with just about anything because you believe you are entitled to your actions and don't care what others think of you. On September 25, 2023, you will have the transit of Moon square Jupiter egging you on, and once again, you'll do something you wholly believe in — which shows strength of character and positive determination.

However, you will end up stepping on someone else to make your point. This aggressive transit brings out the pushy person in you. You don't want to be told 'no' and won't listen when you are told just that. You've got an agenda and are unstoppable, while the intention behind it all is positive. The way you go about it today is just ... bulldozing.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

September 25, 2023, has you feeling like it's your way or the highway, and you will have no problem telling people to stand aside or get mowed down. Moon square Jupiter allows you to see yourself as a true force of nature, and in this regard, you would be right about that: you are strong. You are brilliant, but you are not filled with common sense today.

The transit of Moon square Jupiter brings out that lack of sense ... and it will end up disastrous if you don't check yourself. Because you don't want to be told to shut up, you'll let it rip verbally on this day. And even though you believe in what you have to say, you have very little concern for the people around you or how you affect them, which is negative. Try to reel it in, Scorpio. Dial down to four. You don't have to be on ten all day long.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is the day you overreact, and due to pride, you continue because you don't want to admit you've gone too far. Whether this is about an idea you have or someone else has that you disagree with, the whole day will revolve around you not wanting something to take place and the stink you make of it when it does.

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter on September 25, 2023, you will decide that you are quite 'right' about this topic, whatever it is. And you'll pull no punches when voicing your opinion and telling someone else off. You aren't considering the feelings of anyone today because you have convinced yourself that you are right. Right and nothing less than right. You are stubborn on this day; you won't budge.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.