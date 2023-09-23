3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Have A Rough Day On September 24, 2023

If you've ever heard the expression, 'Don't sweat the small stuff,' then you'd know how it will apply today and everything we do. What we have to look forward to on this day, September 24, 2023, is a day of equipoise. Our feathers aren't ruffled over what is unimportant.

For three zodiac signs, the idea of not being too fazed by the emotional content of the day will feel like a vacation. While that sounds like the stuff dreams are made of, the one little problem with today is that we feel like everyone is taking it all too seriously.

Our transit of the day is Sun trine Moon, a blissful influence. So, how could a blissful influence give us a rough time? That's where the ego comes in, and as it goes with the ego, it tends to spoil the fun. Today, we will spoil our blissful state by paying too much attention to how 'other' people react to the transit.

We feel everyone should be as 'at ease' as we are, and that's where it gets tricky, mainly because no two people are identical. We get angry during Sun trine Moon because other people do not match our stellar example of equipoise ... which implies that we are not all poised to begin with.

And so, on September 24, 2023, we are more concerned with how everyone else is acting, and we forfeit our peace and well-being to stay a little too focused on the reactions of others. This is not how the Sun trine Moon wants things to go, but the 'ego' knows how to step in and ruin any party. And so it goes. Their ego will run off without these three zodiac signs on September 24, 2023, during the Sun trine Moon.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel your Zen is being blown today. What exactly does that mean? Well, you've worked hard to get yourself to a place where you 'don't sweat the small stuff.' that's truly a good thing. However, your romantic partner seems to continue to bring stressful moments of 'the small stuff' into the relationship and guess what? You're starting to sweat it.

On September 24, 2023, during the transit of Sun trine Moon, you will watch how your mood will go from blissful observer to anxious participant, exactly what you've worked so hard to get away from. You love your partner and hear them out, but they are simply not on the same 'Zen' level as you, and as this day progresses, you'll find that you're not even on the same Zen level as you think you are. All you want is peace and love, and on September 24, 2023, you'll spend too much time thinking about what your partner is doing and saying.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you wake up in the morning, you'll feel the power that comes along with today's transit, Sun trine Moon, and it will make you feel positive, hopeful and just plain old good. This feeling empowers you and lets you feel confident enough to take it all day. You feel as though nothing could get under your skin and that September 24, 2023, will be one of those amazingly blissed-out days.

Then, you run into someone ... probably a co-worker. They just get up in your face and demand their demands, which ruffles your feathers. There goes your good mood, and while you insist that you don't give up the ghost that quickly, this one person has a way of getting to you, and they do. They make it so that you cannot return to your happy place. It might not have been so noticeable had Sun trine Moon not been in the sky, but once you taste the good stuff, you can't bear anything less.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are going to read something the wrong way, most likely something someone says to you, and because you've read it 'wrong,' you will continue to feel badly over what you've misinterpreted. Yes, that doesn't seem very specific, does it?

On September 24, 2023, during the transit of the Sun trine Moon, you will jump to conclusions about something. Even though the original message was not so bad, you'll assume the worst and take yourself on a journey of negativity. Pride now stands in your way. You know you read this person wrong but don't want to look at how you misjudged them, so you continue with it. Sun trine Moon may help relieve you when you realize they didn't mean it 'that way,' but pride and ego will keep you sulking and feeling bad over ... nothing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.