3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Monthly Horoscopes In October 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best monthly horoscopes for October 2023. October will bring lessons and challenges to us all, enabling us to answer this simple question: who are you when others do not influence you? Whether the revelations come to you at the beginning of the month while you are sipping a pumpkin spice latte or strike you near the end while you are dressed as a cat queen on Halloween, all that matters is you pay more attention to your actions, thoughts and opinions at this time. It's Libra season for crying out loud! Once Scorpio season begins, the consequences of your deferment will become evident.

October is also going to be a heavy-duty month from an astrological standpoint. The New Moon on October 14 will also be a solar eclipse in Libra, while the Full Moon on October 28 will coincide with a lunar eclipse in Taurus. So be extra careful with your rituals during this time, as eclipses tend to turn the normal upside-down.

Also, if you have been thinking of being more active or improving your body's mobility, sign up for yoga classes or calisthenics this month. Crossfit is good, but don't go too hard if you are just starting. Dancing is also indicated for those in touch with your sensual side. Your intuition will be on fire when you allow your body to move freely and flow more easily. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for October.

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for October 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

October will bring a spiritual journey into your life, Virgo. The nature of this will depend on your personality, though. Some of you are being called to go on a pilgrimage, even if it's just to a mountain cabin somewhere. Others will find themselves completing a quest without realizing they are on one until the puzzle pieces fall into place.

The beginning of October will be a peaceful time for you as the Moon traverses through the junior zodiac signs, eventually arriving at Virgo. Things will get a bit more tricky once Mars moves to Scorpio. Because Virgo and Scorpio have a beneficial relationship, the effect of Mars here will aid your quests and journey.

Now's the time to have faith in yourself and your connection with the great beyond. If you have always wanted to accomplish something that scares you a little (or a lot), the universe is opening up paths and opportunities to make that happen. Will you seize the day? Or will you let the bus leave without you? Let October be the best month of 2023 for you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the energy of October is sedate and peaceful for you. That doesn't mean you won't have intriguing adventures and exquisite romance to look forward to. Some of you will find yourself unlocking parts of yourself that have always been buried under the weight of familial expectations. Others of you will finally take a chance on yourself and go after your dreams, even if it's a three-month-long Euro tour.

Interestingly, Venus' transition to Virgo from Leo will be in your favor this month. It will show you that love isn't meant to spark like wildfire and die the next day. It's meant to be built gradually so you can experience the greatest joy for a lifetime. Moon in Sagittarius in the latter half of October will bring more lessons and help you easily conquer your goals.

Just be careful of who you speak to this month. Your positive energy can take a nosedive if you allow negative people to poison your mind. Daily meditation or focused breathing can help you stay grounded and know when to act and when to retreat. You will also be extremely productive this month; the results flow fairly quickly.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your career and finances are highlighted this October, Capricorn. You will also find treasures hiding within your private life if you choose to engage with your loved ones in a manner that aims to strengthen your bonds. Most of you have worked hard over the last many months, and the fruits of your labor will finally come to you in October. Are you ready to receive them?

Pluto in Capricorn is your lynchpin for the entire month of October. No matter where the other planets and asteroids might be, as long as you hunker down and have faith in your beliefs, you won't get swayed by the changing opinions of the collective or the fashion trends that seem to capture their attention for a little while.

If you are in a relationship, take some time out this month to focus on your values for yourself and how you show up in a partnership. You can journal your thoughts about the same, too. The more clarity you have on this matter, the easier it will be for you to steer clear of people and circumstances that are not for you instead of wasting precious time trying to make something incompatible compatible.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.