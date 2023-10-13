As We Let Our Own Light Shine, We Give Others Permission To Do The Same

In a world that often encourages us to conform, it's time to start being proud of who we are, unapologetically and without reservation.

Marianne Williamson, a renowned author and speaker, said in a podcast, "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us."

These words remind us that we should never dim our light for the sake of others. Instead, we should shine brightly because in doing so, we empower ourselves and give others permission to do the same. Which isn't that what we should be aiming for as a people?

Marianne Williamson's quote serves as a beacon of inspiration. It reminds us that our true potential lies not in shrinking ourselves to fit in, but in embracing our brilliance. Each of us is unique, gifted, and capable of achieving greatness. When we hold back, when we minimize ourselves, we deny the world the opportunity to witness our extraordinary abilities.

Because let's face it, we are remarkable.

Shining Brightly Matters To Everyone

Shining brightly is not an act of arrogance; it is an act of authenticity. When we embrace our full potential, we set an example for others to follow. By being unapologetically ourselves, we inspire those around us to do the same.

This ripple effect can lead to positive changes in our communities, workplaces, and society that we have never imagined or allowed ourselves to.

Here are 10 simple ways to give yourself (and others) permission to shine.

1. Celebrate your wins.

No achievement is too small to be celebrated. Recognize your accomplishments and let them fuel your confidence.

You shouldn't feel bad about being happy you are succeeding. And when you do show this happiness it encourages others to also celebrate.

It's contagious!

2. Dress how you want.

Your style is an expression of your individuality. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident, regardless of others' opinions. You want to wear that cute mini skirt and Converse? wear it!

Feel like dressing all in black. Go for it! If it makes you feel comfortable in your own skin and happy in your head, then nothing else matters. Start the trend of being ourselves unapologetically.

3. Go after your goals.

You have goals for a reason. They are there to push you and encourage you to keep moving forward.

Don't let fear or self-doubt hold you back. Pursue your dreams with determination and passion.

4. Stop apologizing. Period.

You don't need to apologize for being yourself. Embrace your imperfections and learn from your mistakes.

And no one in their right mind should ever make you feel bad for being your awesome self. So stop saying sorry... because you shouldn't be.

5. Be yourself.

Authenticity is magnetic. Embrace your quirks, values, and beliefs. They make you who you are.

I have a theory that if more people were just themselves instead of comparing and wanting to be others, the better this world may actually become.

6. Stop allowing others' opinions of you to matter.

What others think of you is their business, not yours. Focus on your self-worth and inner strength because these are in your control.

There is nothing more maddening than trying to control something you simply can't. Trying to control other people's opinions of you is futile, so don't waste your time.

7. Fight for yourself.

There are times when you shouldn't speak up and then there are times you need to stand up.

It's time we started advocating for our needs and desires. Don't settle for less than you deserve.

8. Surround yourself with warriors.

Build a support network of people who uplift and encourage you to be your best self. There's nothing worse than having a bad vibe in your group. Someone who always criticizes you, or just brings everything down.

So instead look for powerful, confident people to surround yourself with. People who defend and inspire you to go above and beyond.

9. Take risks.

Growth often comes from stepping out of your comfort zone. Be brave and take calculated risks.

You will love the person you become when you are living life to the fullest and hopping out of your comfort zone.

10. Make mistakes.

Mistakes are opportunities for learning and growth. Embrace them as part of your journey.

In a world that has too often demanded that women shrink themselves to fit into prescribed roles or to make others feel comfortable, it's crucial to empower women to be their authentic selves. Encourage them not to diminish their light but to let it shine brightly.

When women are empowered to be unconditionally themselves, society benefits from their contributions, leadership, and unique perspectives.

To truly grow and thrive as a society, we must stop allowing ourselves to diminish or minimize our brilliance. Instead, let us empower ourselves and others, especially women, to shine brighter than ever before. In doing so, we not only fulfill our own potential but also create a world where everyone can proudly let their light shine, illuminating the path to a brighter, more inclusive future.

Remember, "As we let our own light shine, we give others permission to do the same."

Deauna Roane is an associate editor for YourTango who covers pop culture, lifestyle, astrology, and relationship topics. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.