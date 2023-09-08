3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer A Romantic Fling Instead Of A Committed Relationship Starting September 9

When the Sun sextiles the Moon, we feel good about our lives and carefree about our existence. We want to have fun and not necessarily want to be stopped. We aren't here to push our luck or test our limits, but we just want to know that we can have some of the simple pleasures in life, and we want to know that those pleasures are ours for the asking.

On September 9, 2023, we will see how the transit of the Sun's sextile Moon affects how we create romantic relationships. Today may not be the day that we search high and low for 'number one,' In fact, this may very well end up being the day we decide we want something less ... committed; we want a fling. That's right — a fling.

During Sun sextile Moon, three zodiac signs feel less inclined to get deeply involved with another person and more apt to spend quality time with someone on a short-term level. We don't want to get into something that lasts a lifetime. We simply want to enjoy ourselves with someone who feels the same way. There are no commitments, total honesty, and little chance for hurt feelings. If everything is upfront and honest from the get-go, there should be no problem.

September 9 allows us to see that we don't need to sign up for life when it comes to romance, and if we are at that place where we can admit this to ourselves, then we are truly in our power. It's good to know one's self, and during the Sun sextile Moon, these three zodiac signs know themselves well enough to admit that the only kind of romantic relationship they want to be in right now is a fling. So be it — more power to you.

The zodiac signs who want a romantic fling instead of a committed relationship on September 9, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have learned the hard way that sometimes it's best to avoid committing yourself to one particular romantic partner, and that's not because you don't like the idea but mainly because you haven't been ready to commit fully.

That's where the trouble started in the past, but now that you are free, you feel that you've become somewhat wiser in your 'old age' and on this day, September 9, 2023, during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you would prefer a fling to a solid 'committed' relationship.

This works well for you and brings you what you want: companionship and the ability to be free simultaneously. Rather than break someone's heart, you stay true to yourself during Sun sextile Moon and offer what you can. Your honesty will be rewarded. It's good to tell the truth right at the top.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might enjoy something a little less intense during Sun sextile Moon, in terms of a romance, as your last relationship seemed to have taken all the intensity out of you. You enjoy spending quality time with someone who 'gets you' and while those kinds of moments can turn into love, the love you want right now, on September 9, 2023, is not the kind that promises 'forever.'

You are interested in having a fling now, and with Sun sextile Moon 'egging' you on, that's exactly what you'll do. You know yourself very well and know that at this point in your life, you're just not 'commitment material.' Relationships are great — for someone else, but you need a break from anything too heavy right now. You don't want to have to overthink. You simply want to enjoy the good vibes and great times spent with a partner who is just as interested as you are in keeping things 'light.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Having a fling may be just the right move for you, Pisces, as you are starved for affection yet not ready to get into anything too heavy. You may have just come out of a relationship that taught you a lesson about yourself, and on September 9, 2023, during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you'll feel that, while you're glad to be away from that one person, you still aren't all that into being alone.

You aren't lonely, but you enjoy companionship, and on this day, during Sun sextile Moon, you'll want some of the romantic perks that come with something like ... a fling. You feel good about yourself and know how to present this idea to the lucky person who enjoys this situation with you. This day is for pleasure and sharing joy. You can do this ... and you will.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.