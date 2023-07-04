If You Relationship Has These 10 Things, It's Meant To Be

You know you've found the one if these things resonate.
You've been dating your special someone for a while now and your friends keep asking you, “So when are you two getting married?”
You hate this question because it creates so much stress. You know you love your partner, and you’re pretty certain they love you! But marriage is a huge commitment to undertake. It means the rest of your life.
If you and your partner have the following 10 qualities, you'll make a great match for marriage — when the time is right for YOU.
If your relationship has these 10 things, it's meant to be:
1. Your communication is on point
You can talk to your partner comfortably about anything. You feel free to express your fears, concerns, and opinions without feeling judged or afraid to lose them.
2. You want to share everything with them
Whether you get that well-deserved promotion at work or your coworker just took credit for your huge project, your partner is the first person you call to share your joy or sorrow. You know they're always there for you.
3. You enjoy spending time together
You would rather hang out with your partner than anyone else. You enjoy each other’s company, whether you're out with a group of friends partying or home together cuddled up on the couch watching TV. You both just enjoy the companionship of each other.
4. You respect and support one another
You back each other in your careers, hobbies, and friendships outside of your relationship. When you're with others, you only refer to them with respect and kindness, and your pride is evident. When you're away from each other you're not tempted to stray and loyalty and honesty are upheld.
5. You both talk about being together in the future
Both of you talk about having a future commitment without fear. You feel excited about possibly being together for the rest of your lives. You see the ability to grow together as a couple.
6. They accept you for who you are
Your partner loves you for the person you are and makes you feel good about yourself. Self-improvement is a great goal to strive for but you do it for yourself. People should want to grow and become better, but you need to find a partner who loves YOU and isn't trying to change you to fit their needs.
7. They don't have baggage
Your partner has released all of the emotional baggage from their past relationship. They have a clean slate, so there are no ramifications of the past to haunt you two. They're open with a loving and healthy heart.
8. You're sexually attracted to each other
You and your partner are best friends, but you also have that exciting tingle in the pit of your stomach when they kiss you or when your eyes meet from across a crowded room. If there isn't sexual attraction and chemistry, the relationship won't last.
9. You resolve conflicts in a healthy way
You and your partner can work through any problems in a constructive manner. All relationships will endure conflict, but having the desire to resolve conflict and then continue loving each other is essential to a healthy and lasting bond. All relationships take work. And putting in the effort is one of the signs your relationship is marriage material.
10. They listen to you
Your partner really listens to you with interest and remembers what you say because they love you. The greatest gift you can give a person is to actually listen to them, most people listen to answer or just tune someone out.
Deni Abbie is a certified Life Coach, Dating and Relationship Coach, Hypnotherapist, syndicated author, and public speaker.