How Moon Square Neptune Positively Affects 3 Zodiac Signs On September 7, 2023

It makes sense that on September 7, 2023 we would make some great personal choices with our lives because we are engaging in the energy that comes along with the transit, Moon square Neptune, which puts us in a very thoughtful way. Neptune energy encourages imagination, but that's not limited to fantasy or fiction; the vibe that comes off of Neptune allows us insight as well, and we can use that insight to make better choices for the future and for our future.

According to TikTok astrologer @sunnymfmoney, the Gemini Moon can make a person feel drained when it squares Neptune on September 7th, 2023. But, he states it's a great time for people to talk about feelings and come up with solutions to important problems.

On September 7, we are also dealing with the Autumn vibe, and we are at the peak of retrograde season. While Fall season is not totally officially here until September 21, we're feel ready for it mentally.

With yesterday's Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, retrograde season, and today's Moon square Neptune transit, three specific zodiac signs, can looking forward to making some changes. The North Node in Aries pushes people with this zodiac sign to reconsider their relationships and personal needs. Mercury retrograde effects Gemini prompting them to look internally and make changes that are personal and insightful. Pisces is handling an intense Saturn transit until 2024. These astrological events provide an excuse to change something in life for the better.

The final quarter of the year may be the time when we decide we've had enough of this or that, and that could mean a change of diet habits, or an exercise regimen that we know needs to be set in order. We crave discipline during Moon square Neptune because our minds are all over the place and we need to reel ourselves in. That is why it is on this day, September 7, 2023, we make great personal choices in health, in attitude and in love.

While everyone has a chance to do something good for themselves during the transit of Moon square Neptune, there are definitely three zodiac signs who take this day very seriously. We want to change our lives; we want to introduce new skills, new techniques, new disciplines — even new people, into our lives. We are going for the new experience, and we feel all charged up with Neptune's imaginative energy.

How Moon square Neptune postively effects trhee zodiac signs on September 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are a springtime zodiac sign who is always in the mood to change your life, and there's never really time when you don't have a great idea to implement. During Moon square Neptune, however, you'll be on fire with new ideas and you won't stop until you figure out a complete regimen to compliment your amazing new concepts.

On September 7, 2023, the timing will be 'just right' for you to get involved with something that you've always wanted to be engaged with, but never had the time or the opportunity. Today provides the clear space for you and you will not hesitate even for a moment. You want in on the good stuff, and with the North Node in your sign, you will do your best to be a part of it all. Take actor Robert Pattinson for example, whose natal North Node is in the zodiac sign of Aries. In 2004, at the age of 17, he made a personal decision to take an uncredited role in the film Vanity Fair, and this became the springboard into his career.

Today, he's a top paid actor. When the North Node is in your sign, great decisions can come from hardship for you too, little ram. You can even envision how this will affect you in months to come; you see clearly into the future, and you run for it, with open arms. You are enthusiasm itself and your positive energy is what gets you there, and you get the benefit of the North Node in your sign until 2025.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are no dummy, that's for sure, Gemini, and when it comes to learning your life lessons, you must definitely do imbibe the meaning and put it to good use. During the inspiring transit of Moon square Neptune, on September 7, 2023, you will see that there is no reason why you can't be a part of something you've only dreamed of being a part of. It's time, and you want change.

It's Mercury retrograde, so you want to improve your life and that starts out with making great personal choices. The choices you will make today revolve around mental and physical health, and who could blame you for being so wise? Famous neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud is also a Gemini born with Moon square Neptune in his natal chart. His thoughtful nature made an impact on the world to this date. This is the path for you, and there is no going backwards. Once you get it into your mind that you want to improve your health, as in body, mind and soul...there's nothing to stop you. Moon square Neptune jumpstarts your positivity engine.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is the beginning of a new and long journey for you, Pisces, and it's one that you desperately want to begin ever since Saturn entered your zodiac sign last year. You don't care how long it takes or how much work you need to put into it; all you know is that on this day, September 7, 2023, you are inspired to make great personal changes in your life and with Moon square Neptune supporting your efforts, you know that you will reach success.

A lot of great things can happen when Saturn is in your sign. The Civil Rights Bill was passed in 1964 during Saturn in Pisces, and Lyndon B Johnson started the Great Society to reduce poverty. During Mercury square Neptune, you become ready to do things that help yourself and the greater good, too.

Today, you feel that you've spent enough time 'doing nothing' when it comes to your health, and that it's time to get on the health-wagon, so to speak. You've been feeling pretty good these days, so...why not go for 'better?' Your fighting spirit is in full force and the fight if for your life; you want to be happy, or rather, happier than you already are, and you know you can make that happen by practicing good, healthy, NEW habits.



Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, and Runes for zodiac signs using astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.