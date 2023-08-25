3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Likely Wants Them Back On August 26, 2023

If you relate to the situation where you had to break up with someone because you felt they weren't living in the real world, then today is going to hit you hard. We left an ex of ours for this reason; we might have though they were immature or not ready to handle the reality of being in an actual romance.

We left them not because we didn't love them but because we knew they could never really love us, and that is mainly because we saw them as childish, or not in touch with the many 'real life' things that adults need to cope with. Those people were unrealistic, and even though we were kind to them, we knew we had to let them go.

What happens during today's transit, Moon square Neptune, is that those people feel as though they've changed and that they 'think' they want us back. We may hear from them, and what we might also notice is that the ones who come back, the ones who are thinking of us today fall under three zodiac signs.

On August 26, 2023, we will hear from these dreamy-headed exes and what we do with that information will be up to us. Today isn't about taking them back or rejecting them again; it's about their revelation. They know they had their head in the clouds, and they now feel as though they are ready to be with us, properly.

Once again, we're dealing with bad timing. Do we want these dreamers back in our lives? Possibly. Possibly not. What we know is that they made a mistake and chose imagination over reality. This might be a very cool thing for some, but it might not be what floats our boat in a romantic relationship. On this day, August 26, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, if our ex was one of these three zodiac signs, then we may very well hear from them.

Three zodiac signs whose ex wants them back on August 26, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you don't like is being alone, Cancer, and even though you've done all you can to be alone and stay alone, you regret showing this side of yourself to your ex, and so it is you who will reach out to them on this day, August 26, 2023. During Moon square Neptune, you have come to realize that your childish ways were not all that appealing to the person who had so much patience with you, and yet not enough to keep you with them.

You don't resent them, however, as you know you can be 'difficult' at times. For the person who ended the relationship with you, their feeling will be impatient and anxiety-ridden. They are not ready to let you back in, and there's a good chance it may never come to be. Lesson learned, Cancer. Time to grow up.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You think of your ex all the time and you know why they left you, and whether or not you accept it, it still doesn't keep you from wondering what they are up to. You are the ex that doesn't stop dreaming, and the person who knows that you are thinking about them today also knows that it would be dangerous for them to get back together with you.

They loved you dearly at one point, but you might have asked for too much, and on this day, during Moon square Neptune, they will remember how much trouble you caused them, simply because they feel so deeply in love with you. It's OK, Virgo; you will find someone new, so you needn't dwell on this old love. You've learned how to be in a relationship now, and in your next romance, you'll have learned how to move on.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't help but think about that one person today, and even though you know you were the idiot who caused the ending to happen, you also realize that this person was so special to you and that if they are to be honest with themselves, you were equally as special to them.

Because you like to 'right the wrongs' you may end up writing them a note today, just to say 'hi' and you'll be very specific about letting them know that you come in peace; no hidden agenda involved. During Moon square Neptune on August 26, 2023, you will want to soothe the wound that never seems to heal, and you may just have success in the department. You may start out thinking about your ex, but your ex will definitely remember you well and fondly, after this day. Speak softly and with discretion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.