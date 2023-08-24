Why 3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Feel Unloved On August 25, 2023

On August 25, 2023, we will see how the transit of Moon square Mercury puts a spin on how we perceive our love lives. This is a tricky transit, in so much as it's not necessarily 'bad,' but it can put us in touch with feelings we didn't realize were there. What this transit tends to bring out in people is a sense of unworthiness or simply ... not being good enough.

You know how it goes with human beings. That's a hard truth to take in, and when we DO feel unworthy, sometimes we invent reasons for this and one of those reasons will be 'they don't love us.' This is pure imagination, but since when has that ever stopped us from feeling self-imposed pain? Never.

Today is the day we decide that we aren't being loved enough, which is pretty obnoxious for the person who IS loving us enough. They don't feel like they've failed us, but because we are in a mood, we decide it's all their fault. We place blame because we don't want to admit we're just feeling 'down' today. With Moon square Mercury at the helm, we don't want to take responsibility for our feelings or actions, which could lead to trouble on August 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs will feel defensive and unloved today. We may even know that we're overreacting and that our assumptions are just that: assumptions. There is no proof that we are unloved, especially in the face of all the love we get daily. This is purely a mood that will pass. The only problem is believing it will pass WHILE we're in it. It's OK, we'll get through it. These three zodiac signs may come across as a little 'huffy' today, August 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs feel unloved on August 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might be unable to distinguish between your perception of what someone feels for you and what they feel for you. What's going on today is that you are underestimating someone's love for you, and in doing so, you take it so far that you ghost them in the process. Because you aren't getting the attention you want and need when you want and need it, you naturally assume that this person has no consideration for you. To defend yourself, you end your relationship with them.

Yes, that extreme, and once you go there, there's no going back. During the transit of Moon square Mercury on August 25, your pride will lock you into such a state of denial that you won't be able to save yourself. Don't go that far, Gemini. That person loves you, and they don't deserve this kind of disrespect.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have realized you can control another person by acting as the victim. This is manipulative and effective, and while it's not nice, it gets you what you want. On August 25, 2023, during Moon square Mercury, you'll want to let this person know they aren't satisfying your needs. You will tell them that you don't feel loved by them and that they need to step up their game if they will be with you.

This may cause resentment in your partner, as they are doing their best. What you have today is an unforgiving attitude, and you are using it to work emotions out of a partner you believe is not giving you enough. It's time to use Moon square Mercury for communication rather than enmity. Work for love, not for control.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Do you feel unloved today, Scorpio? Are you honest with yourself when you say, 'Yes?' Here's the thing. On August 25, 2023, you will encounter the transit of Moon square Mercury. This transit can be beneficial, but when your zodiac sign gets a hold of it, it can also create adversity and opposition regarding how you perceive your relationship status. Something is bothering you and has nothing to do with this transit or this day.

But, it is on this day that you act out on your inner feelings and those feelings lead you to believe that you are not being paid attention to in the way you'd like to be. That leaves you with one option: speak up. Don't turn this into 'their' problem when you know it's on you to make things right. Rather than blaming your partner for not loving you enough, get to the truth with them. Say what's on your mind. Passive-aggressive behavior will get you nowhere.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.