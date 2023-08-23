3 Specific Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 24, 2023

What is so special about August 24, 2023, that it could be considered rough for three zodiac signs? Even though the backbone of the Sagittarius Moon is letting us know that 'everything will be alright,' we also have Mars trine Pluto coming at us at the same time that Moon sextiles Pluto. All this Pluto energy has been hard to handle for these three zodiac signs, but that doesn't mean we won't handle them. We will, but getting to the 'easy' part may take longer than we had in mind.

Why is Pluto so difficult for these zodiac signs? Pluto represents change and ultimate transformation. Sounds good, right? Right, it is, and yet, not everyone is ready when they should be 'ripe.' When Mars trines Pluto, we are looking at aggressive action here. This change is not going to be eased into. It's going to be pushy and uncomfortable.

We may even want to rebel against it simply because we want to take our sweet time getting there at our own pace. Alas, Mars trine Pluto tells us that we've wasted enough time and that it's time to get on with it. Use it or lose it, as they say. The 'it' that we refer to here is 'opportunity.'

Having the Moon in Sagittarius at this time saves us from getting too nervous about it all ... and we have that capacity within us, this nervous reaction. So, three zodiac signs will try to adapt to a situation they know they must accept on August 24, 2023. As Eckhardt Tolle says, we have three choices: Accept, change or complain for the rest of our lives. During Mars trine Pluto, we will choose 'change.' Good thinking, zodiac signs!

Zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 24, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's not that you don't enjoy the idea of change. It's just that things get difficult for you when you have to play a part in starting it up. You've realized that change is needed in your life for a long time and continuously put it off for another day. Well, with Mars trine Pluto in the sky on August 24, 2023, you'll get the hint that the time is now and that procrastination is no longer acceptable.

Today is the day you must start implementing all these 'wonderful ideas' you've had. On this day, you will realize how stagnant you've become, and while you might think it is security, it's lack of movement, and you feel as though you're going nowhere ... fast. It's time to change and you know it. Grasping this might be hard but once you get the hang of it, you'll not know anything but success.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You like change, and you often instigate change in other people. You inspire others to reach higher and do their best; you are well-loved for this characteristic. However, the idea of you changing is altogether another subject, as you aren't as keen on trying something new as you'd like people to think.

On August 24, 2023, during the transit of Mars trine Pluto, you'll be put in a position, most likely at work, where change is imminent — making you nervous. What you are is attached to your way of life, and who could blame you? We all feel this way but know that life is no stagnant pool. We have to do what we must do to survive. On this day, you have to come to terms with something in your life that needs drastic and prompt change. You'll do it, and you'll be fine, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Similar to Cancer, you like your secure environment and are not really into changing things up simply because the times demand you do so. Well, the 'times' are here and they are knocking hard on your door, and when you ask, "Who's there?" Your answer is, "Mars trine Pluto.' When this transit knocks on August 24, 2023, you will realize it's time to start doing things differently.

What pushes you into this realization is that something in your life has started to backfire. It could be your relationship or your health, which is serious, Pisces. If your body is telling you to stop doing something that you know is wrong for it, then listen to your body. Use the blazing power that comes with Mars trine Pluto and change your life. Transformation is always a good thing. Know this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.