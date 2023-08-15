3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On August 16, 2023

The New Moon in Leo is at the heart of why we feel so lucky today. There's no getting around this transit, and for the three zodiac signs which will ultimately take its magic to heart, the feeling will be one of confidence, nerve, and gumption. We feel great today! We think we could take on the whole world; if we dare, we will make the entire planet fall in love with us.

Today, August 16, 2023, three zodiac signs make their love known to the person who captured their soul. It's a beautiful day for love, romance, kindness, and expression.

New Moon energy is always inspiring, as it represents the beginning for us. We start new dreams during this kind of lunation. We begin vast, engaging projects during a New Moon. However, this is no regular New Moon ... it's the New Moon in Leo. We are still in Leo season, so if we add up the facts, we're looking at fantastic moods, immensely optimistic outlooks, power and belief that we can achieve anything we put our minds to, and the rock-solid knowledge that nothing can get us down. Imagine that in terms of love and romance ... the sky's the limit for the three zodiac signs that work well with the New Moon in Leo.

While this kind of wild and appealing energy is available to all, these three zodiac signs will make the best of it. The New Moon in Leo energy is driven and appeals mainly to those who believe in themselves to such a degree that nothing deters them. Today is an auspicious day for people who don't let minor mistakes sabotage them. Today is for rising above the obstacles and giving ourselves optimism and hope.

These are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on August 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is one of those days where you refuse to see anything negatively. You just 'won't go there.' You've spent enough time digging yourself into the ground with negative thinking and concluded that nothing good comes of it! No brainer! Today, you feel strong and refreshed during the New Moon in Leo. Old ways are no longer applicable in your world. When it comes to love, you will decide that today, August 16, 2023, is day one of your new, positive attitude towards love and romance. No more projecting tragic endings or assuming nothing is going to work. To heck with that nonsense. You don't need that negativity in your life. With the New Moon in Leo to guide you, you feel like a million bucks. You are ready, Aries!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's too much good Leo energy around you on August 16, 2023, to say NO. And, between the Leo Sun and the New Moon in Leo, you are just about ready to shine like the Sun. You don't just feel good. You feel amazing ... aMAZE-ing. You think you can handle anything like you've gotten over whatever has been holding you back and now you are ready for the world.

On this day, the world is seen in your partner's eyes. Romance is this unlimited banquet and you are hungry, no, starved for it. This pleases your partner so much that you may start a new chapter together. All signs are 'go' today, Leo. Take advantage of this hopeful attitude and muster as much positive energy as possible. It's all yours.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love has always been 'your thing,' so when you find yourself in love and feeling good about it, it's as if your life is made. During the New Moon in Leo on August 16, 2023, you might find that your attitude towards love is improving, and who can say no to that kind of thinking? Confident not you, Pisces. You feel you and your partner have crossed certain borders together and that the 'bad stuff' is not a thing of the past.

With this kind of attitude, you can't see the future as anything but promising and brilliant. There's a lot of hope in this day, and you'll see it manifest as togetherness and sharing. Creative ideas will pop into your head all day long. Enjoy this beautiful day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.