3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Love Life In September 2023

There is no surprise that September of 2023 will bring incredible news about love to three zodiac signs, but we all get a boost in romance. We will concentrate today on the three zodiac signs who receive the greatest cosmic abundance, as this month brings almost more than we can bear regarding great love, intense affection and the security of feeling emotionally connected to the people we love and cherish.

This month is ripe with loving transits and opportunities to take that love and become creative. We are creative lovers during September. We seek new heights — and we reach them.

Mercury in Jupiter helps us communicate our love in words and in action. We're not holding back any longer, and as we move into North Node trine Lilith, we may notice we're not limited by any means when it comes to our style of communicating that love. We are a little bold and shockingly fearless, thanks to the many Jupiter transits that accompany our journey, and for three zodiac signs in particular, we may find that September opens up the floodgates for new behaviors and interesting ways of looking at things.

There's a definite feeling of camaraderie during September of 2023, which lets us know that we aren't just in romantic relationships but in love with people we can call our friends. When we pass through transits like Sun trine Pluto and move into the Autumn Equinox of the Libra Sun, we will not only feel the love, we will feel the trust, the potential and the special and unique connection we have with the people we are with. This is no ordinary month, and these three zodiac signs are in for more positive energy than they could ever have asked for.

Three zodiac signs will have the best love life this September.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After celebrating your birthday last month, you feel optimistic and prepared for a great new Autumn season. September has always been a good month for you and this one will be no different. However, you have someone in your life that makes everything you do seem more hopeful and exciting, and you've learned over time to cherish the good moments, as they can be few and far between.

That's so much of what the 'theme' of September of 2023 is for you this year, Leo. The idea is that life is short but that you can make it sweet if you step out of your way and just let the good times roll. Leaving Virgo and entering Libra season towards the end of the month have you wanting more from your life than supply and demand. You want quality. You want to share. You want ... balance. September of 2023 brings you great fortune in so much as this is the month that you take it all much lighter. You engage in trust and love very quickly, and that feels good.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll have a birthday celebration this month, which always perks you up. You aren't one of those who shy away from the idea of a party, and you may just end up having one this month. It will be put together for you by your partner in love and life. You have a wonderful person in your life who thinks of everything, and even though this person is far from perfect, they are 'yours' and you love them dearly.

As you approach the Libra Sun season, you'll feel more at ease about the idea of acceptance, which will cool your wild heart. September of 2023 is when you start thinking about what you want to do with the rest of the year, and knowing that you have someone who is faithful and devoted to you, makes all the planning much easier. Your partner does all the work. You have to kick back and 'agree' or 'disagree.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

September of 2023 is the month you can say will be what gets your love life back on track, and this covers the relationship you are presently in. You won't be finding someone new or even trying to. You will know that the person you are with at this moment is someone it's taken a long time to trust, but now that you do trust them, that trust is flawless. This gives you the strength and confidence to start planning your Autumn season.

You may have spent the entire summer hard at work and desire a romantic getaway with just the two of you. You both deserve it, but not only that: you can afford it too, as September is a lucrative month for those born under the sign of Pisces. Travel and adventure await you both. While others will be hard at work and back on the job, you'll explore the vast terrain of love and romance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.