3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 7, During Sun Conjunct Saturn

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 7, 2023. History will keep repeating itself until the loose ends are tied up firmly and the lessons learned once and for all. The energy today will remind you of this. Ask yourself why you find yourself stuck in certain patterns and behaviors. What's the smallest change you can bring daily to help you change course? If you have been incubating an idea or inspiration, now's the time to take a chance on yourself.

Sun in Leo conjunct Saturn in Pisces are the main astrological focal points of the day. You will partly feel self-affirmative and partly be conscious of how you come across to others. The desire to be seen, understood and acknowledged will be constant, regardless of which side you swing to. Use this energy to lift yourself, but not at the cost of others.

Also, if thinking about money causes you much anxiety, try budget-booking your expenses. The art-and-craftsy technique of building your budget book with envelopes and what have you will soothe your nerves, while the allotted cash for each specific expense will help you stay conscious of your spending. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 7, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will be a day of bits and bobs and good measure for you, Cancer. That means you will be occupied and diverted for much of the day without any particular thing, person or event standing out to you in great detail. Then, near the end of the day, something surprising will happen. The energy will shift and you will feel as if you have just released a breath you didn't even know you were holding!

This is primarily because of Jupiter in Taurus trine Mars and Mercury in Virgo. Once the transiting Moon in Taurus joins the crowd, there will be a cosmic party. It won't feel like a party but more like a spiritual bath, even if you aren't submerged in a bathtub or soaking up moonbeams.

If you feel called to, immerse yourself in a tea ritual during the evening. Let your mind rest as you sip your drink mindfully. In no time, you will find the solution to your problems or know exactly what to do for your future. A solitary tea session will benefit you more today than one shared with friends or colleagues.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's energy is blessed for you, especially financially. For some of you, investments you made in the past will bring you good results today. It can even be a contract you sign with a new business partner, leading to a lucrative partnership. For others, the energy is sparkling with the power of manifestations. All you have to do is make a wish and the universe you show you the path to it. Don't question the intuitive hits. Looking back at your life, you will realize that many of the pathways that brought you to this point somehow meandered through many unknown hills and valleys.

Sun in Leo square Moon and Jupiter in Taurus can put some of you in a poetic mood today or bring out yearnings from the bottom of your soul that you believed had lost their power over you. This can even bring back memories of lost loves and departed loved ones. Spending time with your family and loved ones is also important today. Don't let toxic people take up too much of your time. Make your excuses and fill the day with only interactions that are meaningful to you. Journaling at the end of the day will also do you great.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The tallest trees have the deepest roots, Capricorn. Turn to your ancestry and past for answers if you feel confused. Seek the advice of those you esteem and who have your best interest. The decisions you ultimately make may or may not be a mirror of their advice, but you will find the answers more quickly this way.

Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn is firmly in your corner at this time. No matter the opposition or circumstances, you will win at the end of the day. Pluto is way more devious than people give it credit for. Nothing and no one can stop you when you have this outer planet on your side.

If you feel called to, create a vision board over the next few days to help you zone in on what you truly want out of your life. Choose a topic or theme for best results and create the vision board. For example, if you wish to purchase a house, make one with cutouts of what you are looking for in your ideal home. This can include quotes and songs that make you feel at home or remind you of the energy you want to evoke with your interior design. Pinterest boards are a good alternative for those who do not want to do anything arts and craftsy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.