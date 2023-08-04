The power is yours. As the universe aligns to help you manifest all your dreams, you feel infused with the desire for newness and the confidence to create whatever you wish. It's a potent day for manifestations, as one of the most influential aspects occurs, which gives a focused and robust energy to your intention. The Sun in Leo will align with the Moon in Aries on Saturday, August 5, 2023, helping you make the most of what you seek and encouraging you to set your intentions, knowing you cannot fail this time.

When manifesting, the Sun and Moon are potent allies, representing your emotional self and the direct action you take. However, when both are aligned and in fire signs promoting activity, it truly is a valuable time to realize the power is yours. Focus today on what you want to create, even during the retrograde season. It doesn't mean you will move ahead with lightning speed, but given the opportunity of reflection, you will be more apt to have clarity regarding your truth and what you feel driven to pursue.

As the Sun and Moon align today, think about how to unite both parts of yourself. So often, the head and heart are seen as separate, as there is a division in what you do versus how you feel. Yet, when you can combine forces, not only are your manifestations more vital, but you also are emitting a stronger vibration for attraction.

Please know that the intention you set today is one you will have to work diligently on and be willing to be flexible in the means as you move through the retrograde season. Don't give up. You are understanding your heart and your actions on a deeper level now, which means you are also in the place to embrace your divine power and manifest the life you genuinely want.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Emotional confidence

Step back into your power as the Moon in Aries activates your sense of self. Light ylang-ylang incense for increased confidence while you write your affirmation on paper. Next, light a red candle, and as you repeat the affirmation, drip the melted wax on the paper, binding your intention. Leave this in a north-facing area of your home for the knowledge and trust to follow your heart.

Daily affirmation: I trust my heart and embrace confidence as I follow it toward my destiny.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Courage

As the Aries Moon activates your sector of intuition and secrets, focus on a ritual to invoke courage to embrace all that is unseen. Begin by laying out an orange cloth, sprinkling thyme, basil, black peppercorns and three drops of orange essential oil onto it. As you repeat the affirmation, bind the sachet with an orange ribbon, and keep this with you in your purse or under your pillow as you sleep for more remarkable courage.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in pursuing the life that is meant for me.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Will power

The Moon in Aries activates your sector of goals and focus, helping you to remain strong and determined in what you want to manifest. Create an intention jar using coffee grounds for energy, rosemary for clarity, calendula for growth and endurance, peppermint for focus, St. John's wort for determination and pyrite for willpower. Place together and seal the top with orange wax, or place an orange candle on it while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I embrace my willpower to ensure I only make choices from my higher self.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Determination

As the Aries Moon activates your sector of career focus, use this time as an opportunity to embrace greater dedication in manifesting your professional dreams. Please write down the job title or career you hope to achieve, then place a red and green candle on top of it. Repeat your affirmation as you drip the melted wax on the paper, binding your intention and then plant beneath basil for prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to become the person I know I am meant to be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Adventure

The Aries Moon activates your sector of adventure and new experiences, helping you to remember what brings you the greatest joy. To embrace this energy, sprinkle cinnamon on your shoes and place nine almonds in your pocket for the day while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on embracing adventure to honor my need for new experiences.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Passion

To embrace the activation of your intimacy sector, focus on creating a ritual for more incredible passion. You can begin by lighting two red candles and placing a small bowl before them. Take one egg for yourself, and as you crack it open with a knife, empty it into the bowl. For the second egg, assign it to a person or a situation you desire more passion with, crack it open and empty it into the bowl. Next, using the knife, stir the eggs together while repeating the affirmation until the contents are thoroughly mixed, and then pour over the soil outside.

Daily affirmation: I am a passionate being who is in love with every facet of my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

Aries is your opposing sign and reigns over your romantic sector as it encourages growth and fulfillment. Begin your ritual by lighting a red candle and slowing your breath down. Next, write down the person's name or type of relationship you are setting an intention for on a pink ribbon, threading it through two rings. Tie the ribbon and hold it over the candle as you repeat the affirmation. Once the candle has burned down, untie the ribbons, plant them in the soil and wear both rings as a symbol for calling in new romantic growth.

Daily affirmation: I embrace my relationship as an opportunity to grow and hold space for my partner to do the same.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Putting yourself first

As the Aries Moon activates your well-being sector, prioritize your needs and care for yourself in all your desired ways. To call this energy in, boil five cups of water on the stove, adding cinnamon powder and pink rose petals at the same time that it's simmering, shower to wash off the old energy and run a bath with warm water. Next, you can add the cinnamon and rose mixture to the bath while repeating the affirmation and focusing on the feeling of self-love.

Daily affirmation: I don't owe anyone anything and I allow myself to put my needs and desires first.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Creativity

Embrace your power of creativity as the Aries Moon activates this sector of your life by creating an intention jar. Collect a small jar and add lavender to relieve doubt, grass to encourage spiritual visions, marigolds for sight and clarity, cinnamon for personal power and carnelian to promote creativity. Seal the jar with orange wax while repeating the affirmation five times and place it in a sacred space within your home.

Daily affirmation: I embrace creativity to problem-solve and create my divine fate.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Perseverance

To enhance your sense of perseverance as the Aries Moon activates this sector of your life, create an intention candle. Begin by carving a money symbol in a green candle and anointing it with peppermint and orange essential oils to attract abundance. Dress the candle with cloves, and place basil, cinnamon and aventurine around its base. As you light it, repeat the affirmation, letting it burn out and burying the remainder in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I will not give up in the face of adversity and trust the universe is always on my side.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Boundaries

As the Aries Moon activates your healing sector, reflect on where you can create better emotional boundaries. Begin your ritual by lighting vanilla incense to help with better boundaries, and then hold a jade ring over the smoke, repeating your affirmation. Place your ring on your middle finger as Saturn, the ruler of boundaries, represents it. Wear it on your right hand for physical boundaries or your left for emotional ones.

Daily affirmation: My boundaries keep me safe and ensure I will be treated nothing less than sacredly.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Financial abundance

The Aries Moon helps to energize your sector of value and abundance, creating a powerful time for increasing your finances. Begin by lighting a blue, yellow and green candle. Place seven pennies in a circle around them while repeating the affirmation and letting the candles burn down. Take the pennies and keep them in your wallet. If you don't spend them, you will see financial abundance grow.

Daily affirmation: Everything I touch turns to gold.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.