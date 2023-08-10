3 Zodiac Signs Put Themselves First In Love On August 11, 2023

Love surely knows how to teach us a lesson, doesn't it? If we spend enough time here on Earth, we usually learn those lessons hard. In love and romance, we go through phases of wanting to please the person we are with to such a degree that we may forget who we are, and while that might sound poetic or extreme when you forget who you are, you know it. You may not know how you got to that place, but little by little, the clues reveal themselves, and one of the ways we lose ourselves in love is by giving too much and giving too much. Isn't that what love is all about? Why should we hold back?

There comes a point in our experience as a partner when we no longer remember what it's like to be ... single or independent. We tend to create these codependent relationships without being conscious of them. One minute we're acing the college exams and the next minute, we're afraid to leave the house unless our spouse drives us someplace.

On August 11, 2023, there will be a shift ... in attitude, self-reflection and the recognition of who we are. We've put others first so long that we no longer remember who's number one in this life ... we are. We are the number one most important person in our lives, and during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, we will again remember this.

We don't have to lessen our love, nor do we have to give any less. What we do have to do and what three zodiac signs will WANT to do during Moon sextile Venus is remember who they are and what they are worth. We will subsequently put ourselves first in love. It's been said that it's impossible to love anyone else if you don't love yourself. This is a truth. On August 11, 2023, we will put this concept into practice. Which zodiac signs will learn to put themselves first, in love and life, during the Moon sextile Venus transit?

Three zodiac signs put themselves first in love on August 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

August 11, 2023, has you thinking some very deep thoughts, Taurus, and it hits you that it's time you start to stand up for yourself as you have begun to feel as though your voice isn't heard within the context of your love relationship. At first, you wanted your partner to be excited and pleased by all you do, and in a way, it became somewhat of an ego trip, knowing that you were their 'number one' love.

Being their number one love started to look like you were without your own identity, and during Moon sextile Venus, it will occur to you that that's not something you wanted to happen. You have always been proud to be you, and now you're starting to notice that you don't shine as brightly as you once did. You've taken a backseat to your partner and the partnership itself. Today makes you aware of the idea that you need to start putting yourself first if you are to be well-balanced and happy.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the sake of the person you are with, you've dumbed yourself down and dulled yourself out, and while everything seems 'nice' on the outside, inside, you are suffering. You feel like you are this superstar that has lost their relevance, and during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, it will occur to you that this is of your own doing. You put yourself in the number two position and allowed your shine to become so corroded ... and why?

You have a fear of rejection. To avoid offending the person you love, you've become 'less' than you are, and now you feel it profoundly. On August 11, 2023, you will know you can no longer stay in this secondary position and must fight for yourself. This is the day you put yourself first. Do not worry. You will only show your partner that you are strong, and they will not reject you for that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Being in a romantic relationship has always compromised your style, and on August 11, 2023, you will realize that this is not something you need to do. It's not as if relationships work better when one person stands out more than the other, and it feels terrible to be the one who gets to stand back while the other person takes the reins.

You have let your partner choose for you, decide for you, make up your mind for you, and YOU, as a very independent, freedom-loving person, can take it no more. While you still love and wish to be with your partner, you can no longer take the idea of being 'second in command' and during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will begin the change you need. You realize that you must be number one and put yourself first. After all, if you don't ... who will?

