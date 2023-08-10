3 Zodiac Signs Should Have Listened To Their Friends On May 11, 2023

Should have, could have, would have, but didn't listen to their friends. That's what today, August 11, 2023, brings us a case of. Three zodiac signs should have listened to the advice of friends on that one particular topic, and despite all their trying and expertise, we chose the path of NOPE. During Moon square Neptune, on August 11, 2023, we will wonder what came over us as we realize that if we had only listened to the advice of friends, we wouldn't be in the predicament we're in today. And, of course, this has something to do with love and romance.

Nobody wants to fall in love and hear an earful from friends about the person we're in love with. They all sound just so ... noisy. We only want to know what WE think, and if what our friends tell us isn't what we want to hear, then we decide they're either jealous or misinformed. Even when they seem to have all the experience necessary to make an informed judgment on this new person, we still ignore them.

Now, that's not that we ignore them — we just choose to 'un-hear' what they say. During Moon square Neptune on August 11, 2023, those denied words of wisdom will come back to haunt us, and for three zodiac signs, we'll know all too late that we should have listened to those friends when they were doling out their unsolicited advice.

Transit Moon square Neptune has us inside our heads for most of its journey. While there, we will understand that our friends' advice was keen and insightful. We didn't want to hear the truth, yet today, that truth is blaring at us. We know differently now, and we regret not listening in the first place. These three zodiac signs will now see that they made a mistake.

Three zodiac signs should have listened to their friends on August 11, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are usually too convinced of your own opinions to take other people's advice, but on August 11, 2023, you will recognize that maybe, just maybe, you should have listened to that person when they told you NOT to get involved. So, you when ahead and got involved with that one person your friend told you to watch out for and how all you have are regrets.

It seems your pal was right, and now, you're in so deep that you aren't sure what to do about it all. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will find an exit strategy and if you think deeply about it, you will find the way out. Next time, stay open to the advice of others. They may be wrong, but then again, they may be right. It's just a good piece of advice to at least keep your mind open to what good friends tell you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being myopic is part of the Virgo deal, as you are seriously not into seeing what you do not want to see. On August 11, during Moon square Neptune, you will see the very thing you hoped, prayed, and begged not to see. If you only listened to your friend's advice, things would look different today. But no, you had to do it your way, and now look what you've got: a royal mess.

Your friend, the one who advised you, knew you'd shun their offering and they bowed their head and just let you have your way. They knew and tried to prevent you from walking straight into the trouble you're in now. Next time, listen to your friend, as this person is not trying to steer you wrong. They are neither jealous of you nor have a secret agenda; they merely want to help you because they love you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Well, Libra, hindsight most assuredly is 20/20, as they say, and nobody gets that more than you on August 11, 2023. The day's transit is Moon square Neptune and boy, does it have you in a funk of regret. You remember your friend telling you that the person you wanted to get together with was nothing but trouble, but you felt you were the one who lives your life, so if trouble comes your way, no biggie.

It's not like you haven't seen trouble before. And then, there's THIS trouble, and it is not pretty, nor is it anything you can avoid. You could have avoided it if you listened to your friend. You didn't even consider what they had to say, but ... that's OK. You've learned your lesson, Libra, and as soon as you can untangle yourself from this mess, you'll keep their advice in mind ... from now on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.