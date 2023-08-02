These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes On August 3, During Moon In Pisces

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 3, 2023, during the Moon in Pisces. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Strengthen your bond with your loved ones today. That's the primary energy. Let them know how much you love them, and if you can make it super specific with compliments about their cooking, presence of mind or excellent conversation skills, then even better! Love and romance will reign supreme.

Moon in Pisces is the main astrological driver of the day. Since it's stuck between Saturn and Neptune, you can expect portions of the day to be extremely enlightening and other parts to be confusing. Lean into Mars in Virgo's energy to counteract this wishy-washiness. Pallas is here, too, to make the situation better.

Some of you will benefit from planning for the weekend today. It's not so far out anymore. Would you like to visit someone in the city two states away? How about a hike on Saturday to that trail you wanted to check out? Considerations and calculations will win the day. Let's focus on Cancer, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 3, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 3, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you will feel extra blessed today, especially concerning personal finance and love. Some of you may even receive a gift from a family member that brings tears to your eyes ... in a good way. It can be the handing down of heirloom jewelry, but it can also be a cash gift for some of you. Some of you manifested this in your life. Remember that so you don't mess up next time and delay your blessings.

Moon in Pisces is in your corner today, but the concentration of planets in Leo is not. You may feel dizzy (figuratively) from the push and pull, but you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. You will be fine if you do what feels right intuitively and take steps out of your comfort zone only when your intuition gives you the green light. Don't push yourself to a place of no return. You are not someone else and someone else is not you.

Some of you may be upset with your parents at this time or wondering when you will meet your soulmate. Journaling your feelings about this situation will help you gain clarity. How can you solve the former if you don't know yourself well enough to stay true to yourself? For the latter, divine timing is in play. Have faith as you move forward.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, they say to keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Today you will understand why. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list. You needed to hear this. Don't let your hormones ruin your life. Some people are too toxic for private engagements despite how beautiful or handsome they might be. Trust your intuition and you will be safe.

Moon and Neptune in Pisces are your cosmic lynchpin today. It can either go well for you and help you charm the right people to help you fulfill your personal goals, or you can dissipate the energy and find yourself in a fix. Don't bite off more than you can chew, no matter how brilliant you may think you are.

A gratitude ritual will help you tremendously today. You can do it simply by writing down all the things and opportunities you are grateful for to date. You do it the complicated yet more relaxing way with scented candles, aroma diffusers and 30 minutes of pure peace.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today will be a tranquil kind of day for you, Aquarius. That doesn't mean you will be laid-back and indolent. Nope. Ideas and inspiration will fly at you at top speed throughout the day. The tranquility will just be people leaving you alone to enjoy your introverted time. You may also be pretty good at blocking out unnecessary voices and opinions.

Mercury in Virgo and Venus in Leo are your cosmic friends today. Sometimes the best advice comes from people who are the least like you, and Virgo's detail-oriented energy calls on you to be more considerate of the finer print lest you make a big mistake. This is true in love and also true in other aspects of life.

If you feel called to, today is a good day for charitable work. You don't have to break the bank or harm yourself. Even handing out three breakfast sandwiches to people who need them will do a whole world of good to those who got those servings. You do even better if your friends want to join your endeavor!

