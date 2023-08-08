3 Zodiac Signs Trust No One On August 9, 2023

Three zodiac signs are most effected by the Gemini Moon on August 9, 2023 and they distrust no one. One wouldn't necessarily take today's transit of the Gemini Moon as something that would inspire lack of trust, and yet, Gemini is one of those thoughtful zodiac signs, as in ... overthinking, and when we overthink, we make assumptions.

The more we assume, the more we write ourselves a fiction, as assumptions are not necessarily based on truths. We pass judgments on friends and family today, because those assumptions 'feel' right to us, and being that Gemini is also one of those 'go with your gut' zodiac signs, we naturally assume we're right about our assumptions. There's a whole lot of assuming going on today!

Three zodiac signs are very susceptible to the power of Gemini and on this day, August 9, 2023, we should see just how hyper-sensitive we get, and also ... how wrong we can be. Still, when we get on a roll, we don't stop until we wear ourselves out, and along the way we will start to feel those nagging pangs of distrust; why did that person say that? What happened to that person's integrity? "Why do I feel that you are lying to me?" These are the kinds of questions that will plague our minds today, and whether our thoughts are justified or not, it will not matter because we will have already plummeted into the deep pit that is distrust.

And if we cannot trust those whom are supposed to be completely trustworthy and faithful, then who can we trust? Oh, we will be tested today, that is for sure, and for the three zodiac signs who will feel it most intensely, this day goes to eyeballing everyone we know with suspicion and concern. Who's the mole? Who's not telling the truth? Who? Who? Who? When the trust is off, everyone is suspect!

Three zodiac signs trust no one on August 9, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You didn't think you'd get away with this one, did you, Gemini? Oh no, you, too, will fall prey to the ways of the Gemini Moon and on this day, August 9, 2023, you will feel as though you are so insightful that you should listen to what's going on in your heart. Because the Gemini Moon brings out the clarity of thought in your head, you feel that you're on to something, and that 'something' concerns itself with a friend of yours.

You feel like your gut is telling you a truth that you need to listen to, and for some reason, you feel like this person has been either lying to you, or has been doing something 'odd' behind your back. You don't trust them, and this lack of trust sets up the day for you. While you're in a distrustful mood, you take everyone else in with you, because until you find out what's really going on with this one person, everyone around you seems suspicious. Hmmmm.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Trust rarely comes naturally to you, and you've come to trust your gut feeling when it comes to this topic. On August 9, 2023, you will feel the pull of the Gemini Moon and it will have you up in arms; something is happening and while you may not be able to put your finger on it right now, you can't shake the feeling that one of your friends has been ... disloyal.

You are someone who requires total loyalty and you don't think that's too much to ask, but this one friend ... where are they? What have they been up to that's registering in you as distrustful? It's as if you are psychically picking up on a wrong doing; they've crossed the line ... they have said something nasty about you and lied to your face to protect themselves. Oh no, this won't do. The trust is henceforth broken. There will be no restoration of trust here in this friendship.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today gives you that feeling that your gut is trying to tell you something, and once you figure out what it's trying to say, you'll pay yourself on the back for being oh so insightful. There's someone in your life that is very close to you, and yet, it's only now, today, August 9, 2023 that you feel you've finally got a peg on who they really are.

During the Gemini Moon, you'll feel as though you are clearheaded and on point with your judgments and you won't be able to get it out of you head that this person is simply someone you can no longer trust. Do you have proof? Maybe, but more than likely not. You don't need proof, as you have your intuitive skills. AS far as you're concerned, that person is now on your list of those whom you no longer trust. So be it. You rule your world, Pisces. You call the shots.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.