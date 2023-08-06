3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On August 7, 2023

Being lucky in love this week is a given, especially for the three zodiac signs desperately trying to be honest in their relationships. There's a push towards honesty on this day, August 7, 2023, mainly due to the presence of the Sun square Jupiter in our cosmic sky. With our Moon in Taurus on this day, we're already in the mood for the truth, but Sun square Jupiter puts us to the test. Can we handle the truth? Yes, we can.

What we'll see during this day is those choices regarding our love relationships pop up. We will see certain behaviors in our romantic partners that will press us to ask ourselves important questions, such as: Do I want to spend my life with this person? While that might be a weighty question to ask of one's self, the truth is we will have to take this seriously sooner or later.

Sun square Jupiter lets us know that while we may feel we have all the time in the world, we still need to honor that time with respect for the person we are with. This means that our partners are waiting for us, and we must deliver the goods. Are we in, or are we out? Because the 'in-between' is sort of wishy-washy and won't do after a while.

So, for the three zodiac signs who are brave enough to strike while the iron is hot, good on you, folks because one thing leads to another in love, and on this day, we carry the support of the universe with us. Decisions made for the couple's benefit will appear successful and promising. Sounds like a plan to me. Which zodiac signs think staying together and working it all out is a good idea?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on August 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been on a roll for a while now, Aries, and as it goes with you, you pick up momentum very easily, and you certainly do make it work for you. Your incredible positivity is doing the trick for you these days. On August 7, 2023, your amazing attitude will spill over onto your romantic partner, who will love the idea of all this outrageous 'goodness.'

Because of the transit, Sun square Jupiter, you feel that your abilities are practically limitless, which certainly affects your partner's perception of you and your love life together. With you being so peppy and joyful on this day, you'll find that your partner joins you very easily. They accept who you are and love every moment of your fantastic mood. Good for you, Aries. The universe smiles at you, and all is well.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The time for taking it easy has ended, but wow, did you ever get much out of it? You needed the downtime to regroup, and now that you are feeling like your good old self again, it's time to share the wealth with the person you love best. During Sun square Jupiter on August 7, 2023, you will see that what you thought was possible is, indeed, possible.

You can have what you want in love and romance. You weren't biting off more than you could chew, and you're not alone in all this. by your side today is the person who loves and supports you, and they will continue to do so for as long as you'd like them to. You don't feel lonely today because you are surrounded by love, which makes you feel secure and hopeful for a beautiful and loving future. It's all good, Cancer. Enjoy the day.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may spend much of this day, August 7, 2023, in giggle-fits, as you really can't believe how loved you are. That's Sun square Jupiter for you. It tends to reveal the truth, and in your case, the truth is that you weren't aware of how devoted your romantic partner was to you. Today shows you that you are the absolute apple of their eye, and not just that, you will receive a special gift.

Is it your birthday, Leo? It is your birthday season, so don't be surprised when you are showered with material things that please you. These things are nothing compared to the love you'll receive today. You won the jackpot in love on August 7, 2023, and you will be smiling from ear to ear throughout the day. Not too shabby!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.