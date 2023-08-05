3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 6, During Sun Square Jupiter

We may laugh at ourselves today, August 6, 2023, because it will be on this day that we definitely go overboard regarding love and romance. What's going on is that we have the mega-positive and optimistic transit of Sun square Jupiter. When this event influences us — mainly three zodiac signs — it excites us. We become competitive and hungry for success.

We are Olympians of Love today, and that could make us seem quite daring, ridiculously silly and possibly reckless. Still, none of it is bad. It's all good with Sun square Jupiter, and for the three zodiac signs who will get to use the power inherent in this transit, the day should be fun and ... interesting.

If you are hit by the Sun square Jupiter stick today, you may be practically giddy with optimism. Jupiter's transit tends to amplify whatever we're thinking about, and with the Sun squaring Jupiter, everything becomes gigantic. We tend to make everything a bigger deal than it should be, which could be troublesome, but the kicker with Sun square Jupiter on this day is that if trouble arises, we kick it to the curb quickly with our positivity mallet.

We will see that our loved ones find us amusing, and they may not take us that seriously either, but one thing is for sure ... we who are most influenced by Sun square Jupiter will find a way of interpreting their reaction as beautiful. We just don't lose with Sun square Jupiter. We may be totally off base, but we don't care. That's the beauty of this transit, and having it fall on August 6, 2023, lets us know that the power is ON, and it's happening right now.

Three zodiac sign are luckiest in love on August 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You don't need much to push you over the edge, except the edge we are talking about here is the one that takes you into pure, unbridled glee. All you need is that one little push, and you will find that on this day, August 6, 2023, during the oh-so-positive transit of Sun square Jupiter, you won't be able to hold back when it comes to showing your partner how much you love them, and how much you believe in them.

Let's keep in mind that they, too, no matter what zodiac signs they are, are feeling the sunshiny vibe that comes off of Sun square Jupiter, and that means that the two of you will be joyous and happy today together. You feel unstoppable today and don't care about tomorrow. You're going with the transit flow and living in the moment. Fortunately, that moment is all about love and joy.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are here today to show your partner what life could be like if you both stuck to the plan and kept believing in each other. You like projects because you like control, but you're not here to control them ... during Sun square Jupiter, you want to introduce them to a new way of thinking that benefits you both and will continue to do so as time passes.

You have your eye on the future, and because you love your partner so much, you want them to believe in your vision. You are very influenced by the expansive vibe that comes along with Sun square Jupiter on August 6, 2023. For the first time in a while, you and your partner feel like there is something to look forward to and live for. It's all very, very good in your world on this day, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Extreme optimism is something that people have accused you of having, and in their minds, that might mean 'naviete.' Whenever your home planet rules the sky, as in today with Sun square Jupiter, you don't care what others think of you. You envision yourself as this conquering hero who strides into town atop a bold white horse. You are the hero of love and how could your charm not heal all who partake of your grandness?

Because you see yourself as the hero on August 6, 2023, you will become the hero of your own story, and that's beautiful. Your romantic partner may giggle over your fantastical approach to life, but they will also appreciate that you just don't give up. You don't give up on them, which they will start to see within this day. This touches their heart. It looks like you're the hero, after all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.