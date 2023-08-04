3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 5, During The Aries Moon

Nothing like having an Aries Moon to spice things up, like ... our tempers or our lack of patience. On August 5, 2023, we will see three zodiac signs go a little berserk simply because they can't keep their egos in check. And really, who can? Having an ego is rough, and yet we all have ample amounts of the stuff. While 'the ego' is there to help us understand things like 'how to protect myself from the bad things in the world,' it mostly just gets in the way and steers us into trouble. Today, that kind of trouble comes in the form of us feel pushy and as a result we may even be viewed as the instigator of a relationship. We don't mean to start trouble but like it or not, with the Aries Moon, there's a big chance we may find some.

You have to be one of the three zodiac signs that react the hardest to the Aries Moon, and while this transit isn't always this 'harsh,' it can be depending on who it hits. That's why during the Aries Moon, some people say there's an uptick in bad news related to crime caused by prey and predators.

It's important to try and resist that we have things our way this Saturday. Giving in to selfishness will show the world a side to ourselves we aren't necessarily proud of. We don't mean to influence others into thinking how bad we can be, but it can happen when the Moon is in Aries. Is any of this attitude worthwhile, or is it just pride that gets stuck on a loop? That's why today feels miserable for many people because, after a while, we aren't sure why we're doing whatever we're doing.

The Aries Moon can bring greatness to someone who strives for excellence, but its power is like an engine. Whatever it powers will run, so if we power up on Aries Moon and use it for negative means, that's what we'll get, as it will turn on us very rapidly. There's no denying the force from this transit, so we must tread carefully on August 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 5:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In your search for who you are, you make a few pitstops to see if perhaps 'this' is who you are. This means that because you are still searching for meaning, when you find something temporary to cling to, you suddenly become the ultimate spokesperson for that thing.

And, because you now consider yourself the expert, you might flaunt what you've learned, so be careful when a person who loves hints that you are pushing your opinion on others. On August 5, 2023, during the Aries Moon, you are at high risk Aries. You could become arrogant — others may see your greatness and feel worthless. What's worse is that you'll may miss their reaction action so regret can stop it while it's happening. Pride can keep you on the path of destruction. Be careful Arises. Stop before it's too late, and so you don't have to experience full-on regret when the Moon leaves Aries and enters Taurus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Only one person exists today, Leo and that is you. You may think that feelings are the only feelings that matter, and your decisions are the only ones worth considering. You may ignore the advice of experts and if you feel hurt or angry, brashly push aside friends in favor of hearing the sound of your voice. You want to be careful not to push a good friend today in such a way that they will doubt your ability to see problems when they present themselves. If this friend means anything to you, and they start to nag or warn you that your pride is making you act stubbornly, do yourself a favor and stop now.

During the Aries Moon on August 5, 2023, you will be on a mission to prove to everyone that you have your life together, but you might go too far and come across as superior in every way. Hold back when you feel like someone doubts your magical prowess, and you want them to go home. Leo, an Aries Moon can bring on a bad attitude. You don't want to lose friends today in the name of pride. Will being the Big Bad get you what you need in this life? No. So roar, but do so gently.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Leave it to the three fire signs to completely dominate this transit, and even though you'd like to think of yourself as the 'wise' one of the bunch, you won't be able to stop yourself during Aries Moon, as it takes hold of you and makes you feel like you're invulnerable. Feeling invulnerable is great ... if you're a superhero in a movie, but down here on Earth, it usually just ends up with you making the wrong moves in a big way.

Today will have you overpowering people with your words of wisdom, and while it may be only you who truly see the greatness in your 'wisdom,' you may feel the need to force your brilliance down the throats of those who don't readily accept what you have to say. In other words, you're a big, bullying baby today, and you're only going to prove that you have the power to intimidate.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.