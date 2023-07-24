3 Zodiac Signs Fall In Love With A Friend On July 25, During The First Quarter Moon

The First Quarter Moon a is all about the hope we have when we first fall in love. It's about new beginnings and infatuation; it's that unique time when all we can see is potential. This is the romantic time before we even start something up; this is the season for falling in love, but not being there just yet.

And on July 25, 2023, we will feel the rumblings of that love begin to crackle as the fires of our passion turn to someone whom we might not have seen in this kind of light before: our friend. This could be a workmate, or someone we've known all of our lives; what's known is that during the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, we suddenly see this person as someone we wish to know better.

This transit is in its beginning stages...it's the 'first' of its kind and it only knows that it is potentially going to be 'full' at some point. So goes the way it affects human beings, especially those born under three particular zodiac signs. As a lunar transit, it affects the mind, and with Scorpio as its transitory location, it works on our sense of balance and what we believe is 'right' for us. On July 25, 2023, the glow that we see hovering around our friend's presence is real; we see them for who they are, and it's only now just hitting us.

This friend of ours is no ordinary person. They 'shine' in our eyes, and we may have always felt this way, but it's on July 25, 2023 that we see that shine as romantic. And why not! Friends make for the best romantic relationships, as there's already a built in history there. And for thee zodiac signs, during the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio, the contestants have left the friend zone. It's time to experience something new.

Three zodiac signs fall in love with a friend on July 25:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At first, you wondered if what you were feeling was actually infatuation, after all, the person you are starting to feel feelings for is a good friend of yours. But, on further inspection, it seems that this person is doing something to you that was altogether unexpected: they are seducing you, Aries. Yes, that's right. Your trusted and faithful buddy-ol-pal has crossed the platonic threshold and what do you know? They are making moves on you...and you like it. Well then!

On July 25, 2023 you will feel that whatever is happening here is meant to be. This is someone you know and trust and it's not like they're doing anything inappropriate. They're just...flirting and while the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises in the sky, you're going to go with it, because now that you think about it, you've wanted this to happen. Happy manifesting, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Well you certainly didn't see that one coming, but now that it's here, you recognize it for what it is. You and a friend of yours are in the middle of falling for each other. Who knows! It's July 25, 2023 and the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio hovers above...you and your pal will find solace in each others friendship, but something will change during a conversation you'll have today, and it will be very obvious as to where this is heading.

Can it possibly be? Can you fall in love with this friend of yours? Of course, it's possible, Leo, as it's pretty dang clear that they are ready to make it known to you that they have more in mind that just friendship. This takes courage and you have it. What might feel scary at first will slowly but surely make a lot of sense to you both. Why didn't this happen sooner!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Honestly, when you come to think of it, if you're going to fall in love with anyone, you'd prefer it to be a friend, and lo and behold, it's happening. It's July 25, 2023 and the transit is the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio and that means that between the Leo energy that's all around and the idea that all things are possible in love, you and your friend are going to have one of those moments where you look into each other's eyes...and then you kiss.

Holy smokes, it's going to happen and because you're friends, you'll laugh like heck over the whole thing when it's done. But that doesn't mean it's a one-off kiss, nah, this is the start of something altogether new and wonderful. Imagine that, falling in love with your friend. Why stay in the imagination zone, when you can make it real?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.