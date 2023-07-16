3 Zodiac Signs Trust No One On July 17, During Moon Opposite Pluto

Every now and then the cosmos kicks back and just laughs and laughs at us. And if we're paranoid enough, we can hear it, and that laughter is mighty and snarky. Well, of course, this isn't the total truth, but it sure as heck going to feel that way today, during the whiplash transit of Moon opposite Pluto, which is not here to make anyone's life any easier.

Ah Pluto, you do it every time, don't you? Nobody does it better when it comes to shutting our emotions down, creating a scenario of total paranoia and depleting us of all trust like you, Pluto. What sorcery is this? It's just placement, folks. Just good ol' cosmic placement and today gives us Moon opposite Pluto, which will place US in a really odd position.

It's not easy to move through life when you trust absolutely no one. How did our lives go from 'easy, breezy, beautiful' to espionage 101? It's as if we're in some kind of military video game today, and for three zodiac signs, the feeling of distrust is going to register as so off the charts, we might not even trust our own selves by the time Moon opposite Pluto has its way with us. Let's see, what's a good work to describe how these three zodiac signs will feel today ... how about: grueling? Yes, grueling will do the trick.

We don't trust anyone today. We don't trust them because we believe they are out to hurt us. Are we given good reason for this? Not necessarily, but to err on the side of caution is how these three zodiac signs will navigate through this oddly upsetting day. One thing we know for sure: when we don't trust anyone, we remain alone, and so today is going to show us what goes on in isolation. Into the box with you, zodiac signs!

Three zodiac signs trust no one on July 17:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Trust? Yeah, no. You feel as though you can move through life just fine without having to burden yourself with believing in people. And while that may sound cold or bitter, it's actually quite effective; if you keep the trust to a minimum, you can get things done, and that's all you really care about. During the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, on July 17, 2023, you'll be pretty sure of yourself and you might even come to pay yourself on the back for being this mistrusting of people.

This isn't something you show off, but you are a master or self-protection and during transits like today, all you feel is glad to be alive, as long as you don't have to show someone that you trust them. You simply ... don't. And that's OK by you. Trusting humans has only ever brought you pain, so why bother? Moon opposite Pluto affirms that feeling for you, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Trust! Hilarious. What a concept. Does anyone still do that? Oh, how quaint, it's almost adorable. This is how you feel about trust. You feel as though you can accomplish everything you set out to do as long as you keep in mind that human beings are untrustworthy creatures. Your personal experience has taught you well, and why would you backtrack on such great knowledge? You wouldn't and on July 17, 2023, you'll have the opportunity to once again, turn down someone's suggestion that they are trustworthy.

You don't make a big deal about it, and you might even let that person think they are doing something wonderful and progressive by insisting that they can be trusted, but you know better. Moon opposite Pluto has your back. Others may call you 'bitter' but you're the one living your life, not them, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You love the person you've become and it's taken a long, long time to truly own your own character. While the whole world is looking for ways to show everyone what a goody-goody they are, and how they are just beautiful children of the universe, there you are, living life to the fullest and all because you know what people are worth to you: not much. OK, so you're a BIG negative, but you've managed to finesse negativity into something only you could call positivity.

Now, that's some serious magic, right there, Sagittarius. What makes you tick is autonomy and the ability to trust no one but yourself. You are truly independent and you don't being isolated in your ways. You are a warrior and your first command is to protect your own self. If you trust others with this task, you'll lose. During Moon opposite Pluto, you know this to be true. July 17, 2023 has you, once again, knowing who you really are.

