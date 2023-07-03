Love Horoscope For July 4, 2023, During Venus Square Uranus

Your love horoscope for July 4, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs to help you understand how relationships are affected by today's astrology forecast. Sometimes you have to buckle down for a tough day. You will want to pay close attention if you are one of the fixed zodiac signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius).

Today, we are looking at Venus and Mars in Leo, which only join forces once a year. If you have recently begun a relationship, this is an auspicious time. The chemistry between lovers can go through the roof if you have Sun, Moon, and Rising Venus in Leo, too. If you have recently separated from a partner due to the heat in your love life being too hot to handle, this is not the time to try and point fingers in blame.

If your heart hopes things will work out, don't rush to change your social media status back to single or delete all your couple's photos online. There's some good news if you want to work things out and get back together. On July 22, Venus will enter her retrograde season for the first time in two years. While she's so close to Mars, prompting selfishness and arrogance, these power and control problems will resolve in a few weeks.

This week, Venus and Mars will get some help from Uranus in Taurus, helping some of the more stubborn zodiac signs to realize where the genuine problems lie — in themselves. Today, Venus, Uranus, and Mars enter a series of conversations. The result can be healing, hope and miracles in love. We all know that breakups can lead us to see what we need to work on and grow a greater appreciation for who we love and what we have. So, whatever your relationship status is: single, married, coupled, confused, or just dating, use this time to repair a relationship by working on yourself.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 04, 2023:

Aries

Aries, you are such a complicated little creature. On one side, you're a big believer in love, but a part of you likes to control outcomes. The problem with this in a relationship is that you can only control one person — yourself — and when you try to control another person, you push them away.

Today, little dwarf planet Pluto teaches you this magical lesson about loving without strings. It spins at the upper part of your chart today and brings new belief into what the future could be if you'd let go of the reins for a bit.

Taurus

You can't stir the pot and expect someone else to feel close to you. You tend to be so sensitive when you're in love that you test the waters to see if your partner will notice things are going well — or not so well. When they don't, you become complicated and hard to understand.

You borderline pout! Today you'll want to clue in your significant other on what you're feeling instead of hoping they can read your mind. All you need to do is drop the stubbornness and be more humble today.

Gemini

You have been waiting so long to have someone to love and to love you back in return, but sometimes when you push an agenda too hard, it can backfire on you.

Love is meant to be organic, not forced. So rather than talk about how you feel to the person you adore, let them sit in their own feelings. Let absence be the language of love so your presence is missed and longed for. In no time, they will come running back to you ... with open arms.

Cancer

You've had your heart broken by a few people you thought were the one, and now you're in love but not in love because you're so busy talking about life and spending time with a person you've friend-zoned. To open your heart to love, Cancer, you will want to free your time.

Even though this person may not be actively trying to block you from finding true love with your actual person, they are always there in the back of your mind. You're sending out an 'unavailable' vibe. So to find your soulmate, you'll need to be single and free. Anyone filling the spot of fake lover needs to be moved out so you can find true love.

Leo

You have been loving someone but holding back because you feel like you've settled. This person is perfect for you in every way. You get along and like the same things, but you're not sure you want to take on the responsibilities of being the parent to their child.

You would never admit this aloud, but that's the truth, and it's what has stopped you from taking this relationship to the next level. It's time to decide if love is enough to take the leap of faith and go all the way or if you need to say goodbye to this person you love once and for all.

Virgo

You care about your partner, and as much as you enjoy time together, a spark is missing. It's a classic case of 'it's not you, it's me' because you're the one who is feeling dull and lackluster. You feel like you're ready to try something new — quit your job and start your own business — but you don't want to rock the boat and tell your partner.

You're afraid they will think you're crazy. Today you have to give up and tell them what you are thinking at a neutral place like a quiet restaurant or on the veranda after the kids go to bed tonight.

Libra

You have so much love to give, and your heart is so big that kids, family, and friends don't always seem enough. So you've been toying with getting a few pets, so you have something simple to love.

It will be a big responsibility, so before you decide to adopt a dog, cat or something that your partner may not want, get the family's approval.

Scorpio

You have been hoping to be married by now, but there seems to be no one you like enough to date, let alone tie the knot. Dating apps have been overwhelming, and you're taking yourself off of them. But today, you may give the old college try one more time.

Trying to meet someone organically isn't cutting it. Blind dates seem to lead nowhere. So rather than wait for love to come to you, you should go ahead and get the paid membership and start trying one more time.

Sagittarius

Today you gladly wear the title 'SINGLE.' You have seen your fair share of relationship drama, and now you are done thinking about love. You want to come and go as you, please. Today your family will try to pressure you to take dating more seriously.

But you have zip plans to change your life. There's nothing wrong with you at all, you'll say. In fact, the more single you are, the more you realize that you have found what works for you. Today, on the 4th of July, you celebrate freedom, including your own.

Capricorn

You have had one too many people tell you you're undateable all because you're a Capricorn. It's becoming so old and tiring. You might not be able to change your date of birth, but you can lean into it.

Today you will put on your dating bio that you're open to dating people most compatible with your zodiac sign: Cancers, Taurus, and Scorpios are welcome!

Aquarius

It's been almost a year since your past relationship ended, and you've still harbored hurt feelings about how things ended. You have been thinking about picking up the phone and texting your ex to see how they are doing, but you're afraid to find out that they are not missing you the same way.

Run the idea by a friend who knows your situation first. Or consider talking to a therapist to find out if this is the right thing for you to do. Sometimes the mind can play tricks on you and make you think that you need a person in your life. Or it could be that your heart is ready to try one more time and you think they ought to know. Either way, be sure to get solid and wise advice before being impulsive with your actions.

Pisces

You've had so much on your plate lately that love has taken a back burner. Today you own up to this fact because you don't want to lose your partner. They have been there for and with you through good and bad times.

Rather than ask them to do the housework and heavy lifting, you will surprise them with a romantic night out on the town. You know what you have in your relationship, and today's priority is making sure your significant other knows how much they are appreciated.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.