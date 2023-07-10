What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 11, With The Power Of Mars In Virgo

Your most significant power is in the confidence you cannot fail. Embrace the impossible as you harness Mars's energy in Virgo, enabling you to tackle the most complicated or challenging of situations to create success in your manifestations. Mars is the planet of action, ambition and passion. In Virgo, it must slow down, think through the details and create a plan that guarantees success.

Mars is one of the most beneficial planets to work with when manifesting because it governs action, which usually means you can quickly accomplish what you desire. During this time, you must look at things logically, even if you are passionate about moving forward. This means it's not just about looking at what you want — but also planning the steps to accomplish it.

As you prepare to use Mars in Virgo for your manifesting, you must first invoke a sense of self-confidence and trust in yourself. This sets you up to believe in yourself so profoundly that failure ceases to become an option, and instead, you know that you can manifest anything you want or need. This is the ultimate premise in the power of attraction and manifesting because the stronger you believe in it, the greater your success in finally achieving all you have dreamed of.

Here's What Each Zodiac Needs To Manifest Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Emotional balance

Create an aura spray using lemongrass and lavender essential oil. As you incorporate this into your morning routine, spray your entire body while repeating the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I prioritize my mental well-being as it enables me to achieve all I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Deeper commitment

Write your partner's name and yours on a bay leaf together, then place it in a burn-safe bowl for your offering. Add white sage for healing, verbena for truth and cardamom for commitment. As it burns, repeat the affirmation, and then let the wind take the ashes.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready for and embracing a more profound commitment in my relationship and life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: A more positive home

Create a smudge using white sage, lavender and lemongrass. Before burning, place your hands over the smudging dish and send your affirmation into it. You can light it and smudge your home using a white or yellow feather while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: My home is a space of positivity and peace.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Abundant plans

Create a space to write down action steps for your future by lighting a gold candle and anointing your third eye with peppermint essential oil. Once the area has been prepared, write down your dreams for yourself and one step of action for each. Next, fold this, and anoint it with olive oil, placing it on your altar.

Affirmation For Today: I am focusing on the details necessary to implement my plans.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Deep belief in self

Write your affirmation on a bay leaf and anoint it with sandalwood essential oil. Once you've done that, take it outside and plant it beneath the strong roots of a tree as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I believe in myself and all my dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Focus

Begin your day by anointing your wrists with essential grapefruit oil, placing sunstone in your pocket or wearing it as jewelry. Now, sit momentarily, placing your hands in dhyana mudra as you silently repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I will focus on what I must achieve and let everything else go.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Boundaries

Take a black candle and etch your name onto it. Place it on your altar and surround it with sugar and white sage to represent gentle protection. Light your candle and hold your hands in Anjali mudra while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: My boundaries protect me and ensure I am constantly surrounded by those who want the best for me.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Self-confidence

Write your name down on a slip of paper and then tie it around a tiger's eye using a red string for confidence. Repeat your affirmation through this process. Next, place this in your clothing or workspace throughout the day, returning to the affirmation each time it calls your attention.

Affirmation For Today: I am confident in manifesting the life I desire.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Decision making

Begin your ritual by anointing your third eye with frankincense essential oil to help you tune into your spirit. Next, tie a red string around your right thumb, representing decision-making and taking action. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and notice what thoughts arise.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the power of my decisions to create a life of growth and abundance.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Trust

Wrap a blue candle with violet thread to symbolize your trusting relationship with your inner self. Please place it in a north-facing area of your home to convey knowledge and direction. As you light it, repeat the affirmation while resting your palms open on your needs, ready to receive.

Affirmation For Today: I trust myself and the divine as I embrace new opportunities.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Soul alignment

Bamboo is the plant that represents your zodiac sign. If you don't have one, purchase some bamboo sticks or a plant. Next, add a violet candle to your altar space to represent your soul. As you light it, focus on the strength of the bamboo and repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am returning home to my soul as I trust deeper in its direction.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Romantic growth

Light palo santo and smudge yourself and your space while repeating the affirmation. Next, write down your name and your partners on two rose petals. Place them at the base of a red candle, and as you light it, focus on the two petals growing together while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am holding space and actively participating in the growth of my romantic relationship.

