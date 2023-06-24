3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Ready For A Long-Term Relationship This Sunday, June 25, When The Moon Trines Neptune

Three specific zodiac signs are ready for a long-term relationship this Sunday. Regarding sentimentality, no transit brings it out in us like Moon trine Neptune. Expect weepy moments today as many of us will be so sensitive that we may not be able to help but shed a tear, whether for happiness or sadness.

What's going on today is that we are deeply in touch with our feelings, and that means that on Sunday, June 25, we are also very much in touch with our love for the people we are with romantically. Today is when the conditions are right for making our sentimental feelings into solid, tangible actions ... and that's a good thing.

Today is the day we come to terms with what we want from our relationship romantically. Whether it's just about life being so fleeting and unpredictable or that Moon trine Neptune has us craving solidity and security, we may feel prompted into 'sealing the deal' with our romantic partners. This day will bring out the need to name what we have with our partners. While spontaneity has advantages, Moon trine Neptune would rather us set up boundaries, rules and other considerations. Today is the day we admit that we want a long-term relationship, and to make it known, we have to get serious and discuss it.

What makes us suddenly decide that we want our relationships to last comes as a jolt to our systems ... perhaps we are just 'growing up,' and we feel this is the right thing to do. Why waste time anymore when we could be planning for our romantic future. in terms of feeling sentimental, this is THE day when many people start getting the feeling of 'wouldn't it be nice to grow old together?' This thought directly results from the transit of Moon trine Neptune. Which zodiac signs will be thinking 'long term' on Sunday?

Three zodiac signs who are ready for a long-term relationship this Sunday:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

No matter what life gives you, you're a survivor, and you'll always get by, but that doesn't necessarily make you someone who doesn't like to plan things out for the future. You would feel better today if you knew exactly where your relationships stand. Is this a temporary thing? Are 'we' just having fun? Is this an experience for the books, or is this romance something that has true potential?

During Moon trine Neptune on June 25, questions like this will cross your mind, and you'll find that you are much more open to looking at a long-term relationship than you might have thought at the beginning of this love affair. You might not even be head over heels in love with the person you're with, but something about them makes you feel safe and secure. At this point in your life, that sounds pretty worthwhile to you. Moon trine Neptune kicks in the idea that you might be better off with a long-term relationship.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been interested in long-lasting relationships, and honestly, the only reason you date is to see if there's someone you find worthy enough to spend a lifetime with. Well, there just happens to be someone, and during Moon trine Neptune, you'll feel that the time is right and that time is now. You will bring up the idea of sharing your life with this person now and see they are very open to it.

The person you love and want is calm and collected. They aren't prone to hysteria or hyped-up drama, and that's exactly what you need in a partner: someone who is stable and rock solid. Now that you see who fits the bill, it will be easy enough for you to utilize the energy of Moon trine Neptune to your advantage. You both want the same thing — a long-term relationship — and with that said, the rest is history.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may feel as if the one thing left unsaid in your relationship is the part where the two of you discuss where this romance is going and does it have the energy to run for a lifetime. You believe in love, choose a person who feels the same as you, and you've both been very patient and respectful of each other's boundaries. Still, there's that unspoken 'elephant in the room.' it's about time to say what's on your mind, meaning it's time to bring up the idea of committing to a long-term relationship with this person, as you really and truly do love them.

During the transit of Moon Trine Neptune this Sunday, you'll only see the positives. In all truth, there may not be any negatives, or at least nothing has given you any red flags to think that this wouldn't be a good idea. Today is the day you follow your heart, and where it leads you is to a lasting relationship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.