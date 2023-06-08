The One Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On June 9

If you need a quick and fast prediction for your day, a one-card tarot horoscope can be quite helpful. Here's what we have come up with for your zodiac sign on June 9, 2023, while the Sun is in Gemini and the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter the spiritual realm of Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Choosing a new path isn't easy. It's much easier to fall back to old patterns that you're used to doing. Breaking a habit takes time, so don't be so hard on yourself. You are only human, so pace yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Doing too much? You might see the impact of overdoing in your life today. When life gets too loud it's hard to connect with your inner voice and intuition. Rather than add one more thing to your to-do list, simplify instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Does someone in your life need a little bit of love? You're such a good communicator who knows how to get people to open up and talk about what's going on. Send out a 'how are you text?' to a friend whose been a bit quieter than usual and go from there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

There are two types of strengths you can lean on today: emotional or physical. Today you choose the emotional route – love, care, and concern. Give hugs. Share an encouraging word. Be kind and let your softer side show.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You've got to make a decision when it comes to your dating life. Do you want to be single or do you prefer to be in a committed relationship? It's best to know what you want first so that you can be clear about your intentions when getting involved with someone new.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

It's time to change your approach, Virgo. You've been doing the same thing and getting the same result; if this does not make you happy the only way to change the outcome is to start with yourself. You can change you, and when you do, everything else around you follows.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

There are a few things you've hoped to see happen in your life, and you have a golden opportunity to start the day on the right foot. If you don't know where to start, stay alert to the little things to show you how your life's journey could improve. Awareness is the best way to start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

When you love someone you overlook their flaws, but today a blind spot can hurt you both. Don't let denial stop you from having the best relationship you could ever imagine. Trust and honesty are gateways to intimacy and love, so incorporate them into your life

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You've been thinking a lot more than usual lately about a particular problem you'd like to solve. Now that you know what you want, you might also feel ready to start taking action. Today can be the day of 'decision'.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel unfair today, so be the one that makes it right for yourself and others. Suggest changes you think could work. Be vocal and make your opinion known.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

You can fall prey to someone's advances today. Be strong in your resolve to resist what does not make sense to you. Sometimes no has to be enforced by simply walking away.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

You are never alone, Pisces. Your spiritual guides and angels are there for you whenever you need them. Say a little prayer today to ask the universe what you want and need. Answers come when you ask for them!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.