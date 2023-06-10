4 Disappointed Zodiac Signs End A Broken Relationship This Week

Relationships come to an end for four zodiac signs during the week of June 12 - 18, and it's time to breakup and go separate ways. In the same way that it's only natural to fall in love, we will find that during the week of June 12 - 18, 2023, we will fall out of love just as naturally.

It's not easy, nor is it something we all plan on doing. Whereas we'd like to fall in love, nobody is sitting around thinking about the day when they can finally fall out of love. Those things just happen, and while they may bring about sadness or heartache, we know that 'these things happen.' for four zodiac signs, the knowledge that we have fallen out of love with someone whom only a short time ago we were desperately in love with has become our new reality.

This week is rife with tumultuous astrological transits, and change is certainly on the horizon. There is, however, a positive tone to all of it, as if whatever heartbreak or breakup we're about to live through has some kind of divine purpose. We won't be able to think otherwise, as this week's breakups seem reasonable if one could call a breakup 'reasonable.'

What may not 'feel' good may be something that cannot be helped, and we will follow our hearts to higher ground. During the week, we will see transits such as Moon Square Pluto and Moon square Mars. These are dangerous times for love and romance, and these transits hit home for those already having trouble with their love lives.

If that wasn't foreboding enough, Mercury squares Saturn on the 15th, and the Moon trines Pluto creating untenable situations for lovers; hard times are coming, zodiac signs. Let's not forget that the planet of justice, karma and career, Saturn, is going retrograde, which will ensure we take our business problems home. With our week ending with the Moon in Cancer, there will be so many hurt feelings that we may not know how to rectify the situation. Four zodiac signs are particularly vulnerable during this week and should be warned.

Four zodiac signs end a broken relationship the week of June 12 - 18:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What burns you the most this week, Gemini is that you feel as though your plans, meaning 'hopes and dreams,' are being put on the back burner, according to what's going on in your current relationship. You have done much for this person and feel they owe you something. It's not what you signed on for, but during Mercury square Saturn and the Saturn retrograde, you can't help but feel as though 'your turn' is being passed by.

You are all for supporting your partner's dreams, but they have started to show a side of themselves that you don't think you can tolerate. The more they ignore you, the worse it gets, and during the week of June 12 - 18, you'll find that you are falling rapidly OUT of love with them. Who knew it could happen, yet you can't lie to yourself? Where's your turn? You need your turn. This is going south fast and only translates to falling out of love. What a pity!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Enough lunar pulls are happening this week to make your head spin, and during Moon square Pluto and Moon square Mars, you'll notice that something is starting to feel 'off' where your romantic life is concerned. It's as if something snapped, and now it all feels kind of ... irrevocable. While you feel a little more sensitive than usual, you're also not off-base, meaning you're not so sensitive that you're taking things the wrong way. Many things are becoming quite clear during the oncoming Saturn retrograde.

You feel as though you've sacrificed too much for this relationship and that now, your career has started to suffer for your efforts. That cannot do, and you know it. What's painful is that in realizing how much your career has been damaged, you will also realize that you no longer feel 'that loving feeling' for the person you are committed to. This could be the beginning of the end, Cancer.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you first met with your person, you stated what was absolutely crucial to you both. You let your mate know that you are a die-hard worker who honors their career to the point that they need a partner to follow this determined work ethic. Now that we are at the onset of a Saturn retrograde, you might feel like it's now or never in your career. You won't let the drama and misunderstanding from your romantic partner's personality prevent you from furthering yourself.

You are no longer in love with this person, and you see that this will rapidly progress into a state of disrespect if it goes on too much longer. Saturn retrograde lets you know what you have to do and which path to take, and it will end up with you admitting to yourself that you are no longer in love. Career first.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The thing about ending your relationship this week is that this isn't new news to you. You have been threatening yourself with a breakup for what feels like months now, and yet, during the week of June 12 - 18, 2023, the transits are lined up so that you might make good on all of those threats. You can no longer stand your partner, and you've wanted the right excuse to arise to just ... end it.

Saturn retrograde and the other Saturn transits present you with the perfect excuse: your partner is distracting you from your career, and you can no longer continue at this rate. You still hold a grudge against them from long ago, and you could never fall back in love. This week puts it all into perspective for you. This is not the person you need in your life, and if you can get up the nerve to end it, you will do so this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.