Love Runs Cold For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 5, 2023, During Venus Opposite Pluto

That's about the flavor of today's interest in love for the three zodiac signs whose love runs cold on June 5, 2023. We're just not in the mood. Well, not all of us, but the feeling will be strong and set in stone for the three zodiac signs calling quits on love (at least for the day). Some of us are not up for playing on June 5, 2023. Whether we are reacting to something that has caused us to become cold or simply too tuckered out for anything that requires thinking, during the transit of Venus opposite Pluto, we'd just 'rather not.'

This, of course, doesn't necessarily mean we'll be understood. We are just not in the mood, which could send our romantic partners into fits of neurotic reaction … but that's on them. We don't owe anyone a babysitting season when we finally claim our space.

If we feel less than amorous, that's what we think, and we should be respected for our feelings. If someone chooses to take our chilly feelings as personal insults, then there is nothing much we can do about it, as we are still entitled to having our moments. Whether this love of ours has run cold or it's simply about not feeling it today, June 5, 2023 … we can be whoever we want and feel however we want.

So, don't worry if your love runs cold today, zodiac signs. Don't think you must act a certain way to please someone who is supposed to understand you. Three zodiac signs may feel less than loving today, but … it happens. This is life, and we're not perfect people or machines that love mechanically at will. If our loves run cold today, we can consider it an AC on a hot summer day. Do as you will.

Three zodiac signs whose love runs cold on June 5, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel as though you've done yourself when it comes to love. You have loved hard, and you've been burned even harder. On this day, June 5, 2023, you feel as though you're just not up for more of that familiar burning sensation. Love isn't what you want right now, and you're tired of beating yourself up for 'failing' at it.

Of course, there's no real failure here, but you put so much pressure on yourself to have perfect romances and perfect 'everything.' During Venus opposite Pluto, you'll see how much pressure you put on yourself to achieve this perfect lifestyle and how, in the long run, all it's given you is stress. Today, during Venus opposite Pluto, you'll feel as though enough is enough. Maybe another day for a significant return, but as of today, you've got no love to spare. You are tapped out, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Venus opposite Pluto, you will be completely conscious of how you feel about love and the relationship you're presently in. You are not up for it. Point blank. Maybe tomorrow or maybe never again — one thing is certain: you are not feeling it today and won't fake it. Your romantic partner is needy and hovering around you, waiting for you to show them how much you love them.

You love them, but the fanfare of showing them is not in your wheelhouse, and you're not about to do a pony act for them. You will remain true to your feelings. You feel cold today; love is not your interest right now, and you hope your partner can just get with it because you don't have the strength to babysit their needy feelings. Today you need to be on your own, alone, in your head.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you go 'cold,' it's always misconstrued as something you do because you don't want to be vulnerable in love. That might be true, but then again, you are just as eager to be in love as the next person … you just don't throw yourself into it as eagerly anymore because you know yourself, and loving another person in a romantic relationship is not your idea of the ultimate situation.

Today, June 5, 2023, puts you in a cold mood. That doesn't mean you are heartless. It suggests you'll be apt to pull back rather than push forward during today's transit of Venus opposite Pluto. If you are in a love relationship, your partner probably already knows you get in these chilly moods. You can only be with someone who understands this about you, and on this day, you will be claiming your right to be any way you choose. If today brings the cold, then so be it. Button up.

RELATED: Top 7 Zodiac Signs That Seem Nice, But Are Low Key Cold As Ice

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.