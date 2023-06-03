The 3 Zodiac Signs Are Happier After A Breakup On June 4, 2023

One of the most interesting traits that come along with today's transit of Moon square Neptune is that it may have us questioning reality. This is the stuff that breakthroughs are made of. Many of us feel we are due for an eye-opening breakthrough. On June 4, 2023, the cosmos will be laid out perfectly so that three zodiac signs will figure something out as inspiration knocks on our door. All we have to do is answer. Today, we will open that door and find something we've needed to know for a long time, which will change our lives.

During Moon square Neptune, we can trust our gut feeling. We know that there's something wrong, and if that 'wrongness' is in our so-called 'romantic' life, we will be shown the way out of it. What will occur to many people today is that they are not contracted to stay with any one person in this lifetime and that while we do get ourselves involved with people, there is nothing that obligates us to stay with them, especially if we've started to realize that this person only brings us unhappiness. On June 4, 2023, we will end the relationships that bring us pain so we may open the door to happiness again … because we KNOW it's possible.

Happiness is possible. We may not think so right now, and we know that to get to that happy state, we must rid ourselves of the negative that rules our life. That misery is tied to the person we've already spent too much time with. They cannot have another day of our pain. It's time to free ourselves up for new love, new and fresh happiness, and the freedom of not being attached to a painful person ever again. Three zodiac signs will be happier after this breakup.

Three zodiac signs are happier after a breakup on June 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It may be 'that' time, Gemini, as in 'it's time to break up or you'll go out of your mind' time. You knew this day would come. However, you held off on making it a reality for so long, thinking it would somehow save itself, yet, here you are today, feeling worse. You're in a relationship becoming exponentially sad, meaning every day is worse than the day before. And, because of transits like Moon square Neptune, you feel like you are now on the other side of the equation.

You fully recognize that you would be happier breaking up than trying to believe in something that has seen its day endlessly. On June 4, you will move with momentum and a purpose: it is time to disassemble the romance once and for all so that you can regain your status as a 'happy' person. Enough is enough; the transit, Moon square Neptune, help you call it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have started fantasizing about what it would be like to be free from the relationship you've gotten yourself into because you are no longer into lying to yourself. Thanks to the transit, Moon square Neptune, you will be brutally honest about your feelings: you are miserable and made a mistake. However, this transit doesn't keep you stuck in place. It inspires you to see beyond the scope of what you have right now, which is a dying relationship that only brings unhappiness to both parties.

You both know that 'something's gotta give,' and while neither of you wants to be 'the bad guy' and suggest the ending, you, yourself, know, Cancer, that today is the day it has to end. You can already feel the relief simply because you've started the process mentally. On June 4, you will take your thoughts and make them into reality. Good luck.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The days of regret are now behind you, as on June 4, 2023, everything from here forth will be radically different than it's been. You are at the tail end of a bad relationship. It started hopeful and good, as all love relationships tend to do, but somewhere along the way, it just fell apart. Now neither of you has the strength to haul around this dead weight.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, which falls on this day, you, Leo, will be the one who starts the engines. You have already begun to envision yourself as free and happy ... on the conditions of this being the last day you are together. This relationship can't end fast enough, and today you will find the inspiration to put the entire event into warp speed. It's taken too long to get here, but now that you are here, you mean business. You want to be happy again; breaking up with your present partner is the only way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.