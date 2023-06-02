3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Unloved On June 3 During Moon Square Saturn

On June 3, 2023, we will be visited by a transit that tends to keep us in an idealized state of mind. Today's transit is Moon square Saturn, and we may find that if we are one of three zodiac signs, we might be doing a little too much comparing our lives to the lives of others. We have set ideals in our heads, and if we see someone else living out 'our' dream while we are not there yet, we may feel a little depressed about it all.

When it comes to love and romance, we may be stuck in one of those ideal states, where the reality of our love life does not match the ideal we had in mind. That's how Moon square Saturn works; it plays on these little things and makes them into big things.

On June 3, several of us here will feel unloved simply because we thought we'd be loved a 'certain way' by now. Seeing as that hasn't happened, we believe it's us. We feel dejected and tossed aside, even though nothing is happening. Because we hold our romantic partners up to standards they might not be aware of, we judge them and then take it personally when they don't come through.

We wanted something, and we just assumed it would come our way simply because we wanted it. On this day, during Moon square Saturn, we will see that we are owed nothing ... especially if we don't open up our mouths and say what it is that's both bothering us and is something we need to express.

Feeling unloved doesn't necessarily have to become a way of life. It's just today that this feeling takes over, and if you suffer from feeling unloved today, you can know that tomorrow will be different. Just hang in there and know that some of it is on you: what do you expect? What have you not said that needs to be said that the person you are expecting the love to come from knows what you need? That's right. Sometimes we have to ask. Who will feel it all deeply today, June 3, 2023?

Three zodiac signs feel unloved on June 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have been down this road before, where you end up in this downward spiral of comparing your life to everyone around you. You know you're doing yourself a disservice, but during transits like Moon square Saturn, you can't help yourself. This transit just puts you on the dissatisfaction track, and there you will stay until you work it out.

On June 3, 2023, you will feel as if everyone in your life, family members included, got a better deal out of the whole thing. You can't understand why here you are, wondering where your share of the pie went. Why aren't you feeling as loved as you'd like to be? Why does everyone around you seem to have everything, and there you are with nothing? You have it all, Gemini, but it's your nature to second-guess your luck time after time. You feel unloved and under-appreciated today during Moon square Saturn.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may be throwing a pity party today, Capricorn, as you, like Gemini, cannot see the good in your life. On June 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will feel as though you deserve what you have, as if you are this massive punishment for being poor, unfortunate you. You are incredibly fortunate and well-loved by many, but you won't be looking at that today.

Oh no, today is believing that you are owed a pitiful life. Very dramatic of you, yet even the drama pales compared to other people's drama. This is why you become a workaholic; this is one of the reasons your work ethic is so excellent — it's because you don't want to have to feel the pain of 'people being people.' Today is painful in this regard.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't like looking at certain kinds of feelings, but today will be a takeover of those emotions, and you won't be able to look away. On June 3, 2023, you'll feel particularly hopeless; you just don't know who loves you, which puts you on the edge of a panic state. You might be making too big a deal out of it, but then again, you might not like the idea that this is true.

While someone does love you, the one whom you want to love, you didn't get the memo, and now you feel alone and sad. It doesn't help to have the transit of Moon square Saturn at your back, propelling your mind into obsessive thoughts of rejection. You feel unloved mainly because you expect to feel loved by this one person who hasn't caught up to you yet. Maybe soon, maybe someday, but give yourself a break for now. You're OK 'as is.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.