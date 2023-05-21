3 Zodiac Signs Feel Unloved During Moon Trine Saturn May 22, 2023

May 22, 2023, three zodiac signs feel unloved. Today may have us second-guessing ourselves as Moon trine Saturn rules the day and provides us with ample self-doubt, even when we ordinarily do not doubt ourselves. The nature of this transit tends to bring out something in us that makes us feel insecure and worried. It's not that we were concerned about anything before, but on May 22, we seemed to be looking for reasons to feel bad. While this is pretty much typical human behavior, it's never something we want to feel as it always meets us with negativity and ends up feeling awful, unloved or something equally as rotten.

We feel unloved on this day, and this feeling may come from out of nowhere. We may even be wrong about this, but you know how feelings go; they aren't always right, but as soon as we give them life, even in fantasy, they tend to rule our day, nonetheless.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, three zodiac signs feel as though their partners are disinterested in them or that they are somehow 'alone' in the drama that is their life. We want to be happy, but on this day, we find reasons to tear that happiness apart. We look for reasons to be unhappy today and find them in the fantasy of 'not being loved.' We may be totally wrong, but we won't be able to see the truth during Moon trine Saturn.

So, these three zodiac signs may give themselves a hard time today, May 22. Saturn's energy can be both productive and destructive. On this day, these three zodiac signs will shift the needle to the destructive side of the meter. We feel we are unloved and uncared for ... but is that necessarily true? It may very well all be in the mind.

Three zodiac signs feel unloved on May 22, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are no stranger to the idea of feeling sorry for yourself, and while you aren't proud to be self-indulgent, when it happens, it happens, and during Moon trine Saturn on May 22, you will take your self-indulgence to a whole new level. Today is the day that you privately decide that nobody loves you.

You know it's not true, and in a way, you know that you're being manipulative by announcing it as if everyone in your life now has to watch their words and give you the stage so that you can vent and rant with a proper audience. You are well loved and very much appreciated, but so what? That's not how you feel during Moon trine Saturn, and you are somewhat of an enslaved person to your emotions. So, if you feel like throwing a fit, then if anyone out there cares, let them come forward and prove it. Right, Virgo?

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Not only do you feel unloved during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you feel like letting everyone on social media know this. You are the person who takes to the internet when you want attention, and you know that if you signal a certain way, maybe you'll get the love you need on May 22.

Yes, you feel lonely and unloved, but is the 'unloved' part actually true? Or is it just that you want to anger the person you are in a romantic relationship with because they didn't come through for you on a particular thing, and now you want to punish them by publicly announcing how lonely and unloved you are? That's the thing with this transit, Moon trine Saturn ... it's manipulative. You may be crying for attention, but are you as unloved as you're letting everyone around you think you are? Probably not. You just want attention.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your reaction to the transit of Moon trine Saturn is similar to that of Capricorn's ... you may have argued with your loved one, and now you are so mad at them that you want to play the victim. So you take your angst to social media, letting everyone know you are there for pity. You may not think you look pathetic, but today, May 22, will have you presenting yourself as the poor, pitiful thing that is so unloved that it's outstanding.

You'll get the attention you need through negative reinforcement as everyone chimes in with, "Oh, poor you, how terrible ... but you know, I love you." Yes, the kindness of strangers; that's what you require today. None of these people care, but pretending they do makes you feel good. You are loved, and your partner loves you. You're just having a 'Moon trine Saturn' day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.