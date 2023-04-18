3 Zodiac Signs Won't Change For Love April 19, 2023, During Saturn Sextile North Node

On April 19, 2023, three zodiac signs won't change for love during Saturn sextile the North Node. We are enjoying our lives 'as they are' right now, and we do not want to change, especially during Saturn sextile Node.

What's more, the change we're looking at is coming from our romantic partners putting pressure on us to do so. Change can be intimidating and uncomfortable, even for the better.

If someone is resistant to change, they may be afraid of the unknown or of losing their sense of identity. We are unaware of our patterns or behaviors, and if we don't recognize the need or benefits of change, we may end up resisting it with all our might. We are attached to old habits. Habits can be hard to break, especially if ingrained for a long time.

If we are attached to old habits, there is no way we will change, even for love. The worst case scenario is that, on April 19, despite the love and positive astrological transits, we may simply not be compatible with our partner anymore. If we are asked to change fundamental aspects of our personality, then we rebel against the relationship itself.

Three zodiac signs won't change for love on April 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there is one all-encompassing thought for today, April 19, 2023, it's 'Why should I have to be the one who changes?' You will feel insulted by the suggestions from your romantic partner, as you won't understand why they are asking you to do the heavy lifting, and they get to go on 'as they are.' You don't need to make any changes; you may resent them for implying this.

This could end up with the two of you in some meaningless argument, and during the transit of Saturn's sextile Node, you will feel as though your ego has been bruised. Rather than consider your partner's suggestions, you take the defense and make it all about them.

You feel as though you know what you need to do with your life and that you don't need them to tell you what to do, no matter how 'kindly' they offer their suggestions to you. You feel as though they have pushed their luck, which will end up angering you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Change for your partner? Hoohah, that's a funny one. The last thing you're about to do is change because your partner suddenly said you both need to do things differently. You feel as though, on April 19, 2023, your romantic partner has fallen into the clutches of some trendy fad, and now they are trying to impress upon you the benefits of this trend ... a thing you have zero interest in.

During the transit of Saturn sextile Node, you will show your partner that not only do you have a complete lack of interest in changing, but you find their suggestions laughable. If they are serious, they'd better find a more charismatic way of seducing you into this change. You are disinterested because you like things the way they are. You're unafraid of change — you don't find a need to get on board with this trend.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Change for love? Why on earth would you change for love, as you have come to believe you are exactly who you should be? The idea that suddenly your partner is asking you to make changes — for the sake of their love — seems ridiculous to you. Aren't they content with your actions 'as is,' and why on earth would YOU have to be the one who makes the changes and not them?

On April 19, during the transit of Saturn sextile Node, you will feel very strongly about who you are and believe you don't need to change a thing. It's not that you don't want your mate to be happy, but come on, they are seriously asking too much of you, and now, of all times? You don't understand their timing or their request, but one thing you do know is that you won't be corralled into doing something you have no belief in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.