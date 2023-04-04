3 Zodiac Signs Switch Off Their Feelings Of Love On April 5, 2023

To understand the transit that occurs on this day, April 5, 2023, we have to delve into what Mars sextile Node might actually mean, or rather, how the Node transit plays a major role in what goes down today. Whenever we have a Node transit, meaning a lunar Node, we look at destiny, growth and personal evolution. When a Node is in transit with Mars, per se, as in Mars sextile Node, we are looking at how Mars energy brings about that destiny. Mars represents power, growth, passion and action, so it would be natural to assume that today is about taking charge of one's life and destiny.

That would imply setting boundaries and, most importantly, the power to say NO. Interesting how we falter when it comes to saying this little word, especially when it's the only word that covers what we're feeling. And one of the ways that many of us will come to say NO on this day is by making a firm decision to go no further. That means, for three zodiac signs, we will shut off the machine, or rather, switch OFF our feelings for someone in our lives whom we believe no longer deserves our time or energy. Have you been down that road yet? If not, today's your lucky day.

Mars sextile Node brings a new opportunity, but only under one condition: that room is made for that opportunity to exist. In other words, something must go to make room for something new, and on this day, April 5, 2023, what goes are our feeling for someone we find to be 'in the way of our personal progress.' Shutting down in three, two, one...

Three zodiac signs switch off their feelings of love on April 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes it takes you a while to get the hint, but during Mars sextile Node, you'll be the one writing the script here, which means that it will be you who not only knows what you need to do, you'll do it without hesitation. There is someone in your life with whom you've given every chance you can give; it's enough. They remain the same, which is troublesome and dangerous, and personally, you want nothing more to do with them.

They have been officially labeled 'impossible' to you, and rather than go at it again and waste another day, week, month or year on them, you have realized that your only option is to ignore them completely. On April 5, 2023, you will turn off your attention, and it will remain that way until they finally pick up on the fact that you are no longer interested in relating to them in any way, shape or form.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because this is a Mars transit, you'll pick up on the super-energy involved here and use it to remove yourself from a situation that you feel is particularly detrimental. You are not fond of having your time wasted, and the last thing you ever want to be involved with is a friendship or romance that takes advantage of your patient nature.

On April 5, 2023, during Mars sextile Node, you will call it quits on someone you believe has gone too far. Enough is enough, and you are shutting down on them. You have nothing left to offer them; if you did, you know they'd take it without asking anyway. And so, during Mars sextile Node, you will remove yourself from their lives, and they will come to know you as someone they absolutely can no longer reach. You're out.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've always thought of yourself as a person of action; you don't like to be taken advantage of, and while you are still a very generous soul, you know when you are being taken for a fool. On April 5, 2023, during the transit of Mars sextile Node, you'll understand all too well what your next move must be, and that is to switch off your feelings for the person in your life who refuses to grow, change or progress.

You feel as though this person, who is more than like a romantic partner, is stuck, and even though you've spent way too much time working with them to get them 'un-stuck' you've now come to realize that not only are they not going to change, but that they don't want to. This is where you take your exit. Emotionally, you have moved on. There's nothing left to say.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.