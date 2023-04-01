Sunday's Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 2, 2023

If inner tension is the name of the game, then April 2, 2023, brings it in heaps. We have the transit of Moon opposite Saturn to deal with today, which may not be the most pleasant of experiences for many of us. Transit Moon opposite Saturn would be considered a very challenging transit, as the Moon represents emotions and the subconscious mind, while good ol' Saturn is here to remind us all about discipline, structure and authority. Can you feel where this is going, signs?

While this is a pretty good transit for things like personal growth or self-awareness, it also tends to bring out our most selfish side; to get where we need to go, we will focus almost 'too' hard on the goal and in getting there, we may not care too much about who or what we destroy in the process. So, April 2, 2023, allows us to make progress, but it also takes three zodiac signs and makes them into jerks. There, I said it. We are jerks today. We are rude and nasty, and we don't care about anything that doesn't serve our personal agenda.

We must also be careful about being a little 'too' ambitious today. While it's April 2, and that means we are all raring to get on with the good weather and the new month, we may find that all the gates aren't exactly open to us; false starts are big during the Moon opposite Saturn, and so is the feeling of being isolated or alone at this time. We have to give ourselves a break today because we tend to feel inadequate when we don't get what we set out to get.

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs on April 2, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one thing you won't be able to handle today, during Moon opposite Saturn, everyone around will tell you to 'calm down' or 'have patience.' GAH! You are not into being advised on this day, as you certainly believe you know more about what you should or should not do with your life, your time and...your patience! April 2 brings about an emotion in you that you are not only unused to having, but it also does not feel real, and yet it's here, and it's palpable, and that is the feeling of being unworthy. You? Aries? Unworthy? Oh no, not in this lifetime, and yet...here is it, Moon opposite Saturn showing you who's boss, and you don't like it one little bit. You have places to go, things to do, wars to win, and yet, the only thing Moon opposite Saturn allows you to do today is go over how you failed at something, and that 'something' is the very thing you don't want to look at.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today brings out a side of you that could only be called 'resentful.' You are fully aware of what you need to accomplish on this day, and it seems that everyone and their uncle feels the need to chime in on what YOU should be doing. What's worse is that during the Moon opposite Saturn, the opinions of others are personal; it's as if you've become everyone's favorite charity case, and the idea of being an object of pity makes you want to scream. How on earth could anyone pity you, Libra? You believe yourself to be someone who has it all together, and you might be right about that, too...however, Moon opposite Saturn makes everyone in your life feel like they've got some kind of authority to exercise over you, and that's where the big-time resentment comes in. This is also where personal discipline comes to your rescue: lose yourself in exercise and study. Forget the mob of voices.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Generally, you react rather well to Moon opposite Saturn because you like the idea of structure and discipline; however, on April 2, 2023, you may find that you've gotten into somewhat of a jam. You have a fiery temperament and an even more forceful will, and what may happen today during Moon opposite Saturn is that you'll talk yourself into doing something today that will take you down a dead end. While this doesn't sound that terrible, what's actually happening is that all it takes is one little trigger to set you off on a tangent of self-doubt, and before long, you'll be plummeting into a very dark mood. You are suffering the results of the disappointment that comes from expecting too much, and in this case, you expected too much from your own self. You do not like to disappoint yourself, but during Moon opposite Saturn, you will overstep your bounds and find yourself in Failure Country.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.